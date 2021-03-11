WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools' 2021-22 budget proposal includes 1% growth in tax collections

CEDAR FALLS — Property tax collections would rise by just over 1% in Cedar Falls Community Schools’ 2021-22 budget proposal.
The Board of Education Monday set a public hearing for April 12 on the $115.47 million budget, which includes $29.87 million in tax collections. That is a $337,000 or 1.14% increase in anticipated overall property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Among the factors in the growth are increases of the district’s tax rate and the state-determined percentage of property value to be taxed, known as the “rollback.” Officials have proposed a tax rate of $13.95 per $1,000 of taxable value, six cents higher than the current year.
For a residential property with an assessed value of $100,000, the homeowner would see Cedar Falls Schools’ portion of the tax bill grow to $720.89.
“This is a total change of $21.93,” said Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer, assuming the assessed value was the same both years. Other property classifications have different rollbacks, impacting the district portion of their tax bills.
Commercial/industrial properties with an assessed value of $300,000 would pay $3,767, an increase of $16.21. Taxes on 240 acres of agricultural land would rise by $11.06 to $2,570. Owners of multi-residential properties with an assessed value of $300,000 would see their taxes drop $300.44 to $2,825.
“That is due to legislative changes,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said of the multi-residential property tax cut. By reducing the rollback, “the Legislature has shifted how those properties are taxed ... which then shifts the burden to single residential properties.”
Gonnerman outlined other revenue sources for the district, as well.
“Enrollment determines the majority of funding schools receive, and that is based on the Oct. 1 count,” she explained. The district’s certified enrollment grew by 85 this school year to 5,456.4 pupils.
A 2.4% increase in supplemental state aid was approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor. That boosts per pupil funding to $7,227. Because of Cedar Falls Schools’ increase in students, its growth in new money will actually total 4.02%.
The proposed budget shows $37.68 million in the supplemental state aid plus $6.45 million in other state funding. Other estimates are $6.17 million in local funding and $3.86 million in federal funding.
Projected expenditures are growing by $26.87 million over the current year’s $88.6 million budget. Nearly all of that increase – $23.36 million – is due to facilities acquisition and construction. The district plans to start building a new high school this spring, with work continuing throughout the next fiscal year and beyond.
The board also set an April 12 public hearing on amending the current 2020-21 budget for several unexpected expenditures.
Instruction would grow from $47.33 million to $48.19 million and total support services would grow from $20.37 million to $21.32 million. Both increases relate to COVID-19 mitigation costs. The instruction line item also relates to district curriculum expenses.
A line item for total other expenditures would increase from $17.75 million to $23.68 million related to construction of the new high school.