WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools' 2021-22 budget proposal includes 1% growth in tax collections

CEDAR FALLS — Property tax collections would rise by just over 1% in Cedar Falls Community Schools’ 2021-22 budget proposal.

The Board of Education Monday set a public hearing for April 12 on the $115.47 million budget, which includes $29.87 million in tax collections. That is a $337,000 or 1.14% increase in anticipated overall property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Among the factors in the growth are increases of the district’s tax rate and the state-determined percentage of property value to be taxed, known as the “rollback.” Officials have proposed a tax rate of $13.95 per $1,000 of taxable value, six cents higher than the current year.

For a residential property with an assessed value of $100,000, the homeowner would see Cedar Falls Schools’ portion of the tax bill grow to $720.89.

“This is a total change of $21.93,” said Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer, assuming the assessed value was the same both years. Other property classifications have different rollbacks, impacting the district portion of their tax bills.