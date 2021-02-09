WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls school board hears racism concerns as district launches equity website

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools started getting input on its equity resources website as soon as it was launched this week.
Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education on Monday that people had already reached out about wording on the site, resulting in some updates.
"It really showed us with some of these contacts," he said, "that there is a lot of work to do."
The website, which can be reached through the cfschools.org home page, is loaded with information addressing racism. It features learning resources, action steps and sections devoted to different district stakeholders. Details about the district's equity committee can also be found there, including meeting agendas and notes.
"This has been a very long time in development," said district spokeswoman Janelle Darst, noting the website "is just scratching the surface."
"We know it's a start," added Pattee. "We're trying to start a dialogue."
Dialogue continued at the meeting, where nine people addressed the board about concerns with racism in Cedar Falls Schools. Several racist social media posts created by students have surfaced in recent weeks. Those incidents caused the district to move up the unveiling of the equity website, which originally would have launched later this month.
"I think it's so obvious there's a problem and I think this problem has been longstanding," said Maggie Dvorak. "Something is wrong and it's not being made right."
Referencing the new online list of resources, she said "I think that equality versus equity is an important bridge to gap."
Jack Darland Jr., a former Cedar Falls school counselor, called the effort "an uphill battle" since students giving voice to racist words or ideas are often hearing those things at home.
The district must develop "the determination to go at this hard," he added. "The time is now, the school is our change agent. Step up to the plate and make this happen."
Kathryn Mahoney advocated using the New York Times' "1619 Project," which examines America's legacy of slavery, in the schools. "I encourage you all to infuse your curriculum with our full American history," she said.
Kevin McCullough said he was speaking as the voice of "very concerned, very scared people in the community" who fear a lack of consequences for racist behavior among students. He criticized the "taking action" section of the equity website, calling on the district to "actually do something" when incidents occur.
Andre Tate said racist behavior is a form of bullying on par with academic cheating and should be treated similarly.
"If we had some type of consequences, it might help deter it," he said, suggesting such incidents should be dealt with by someone other than the building principal.