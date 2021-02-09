WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls school board hears racism concerns as district launches equity website

"I think it's so obvious there's a problem and I think this problem has been longstanding," said Maggie Dvorak. "Something is wrong and it's not being made right."

Referencing the new online list of resources, she said "I think that equality versus equity is an important bridge to gap."

Jack Darland Jr., a former Cedar Falls school counselor, called the effort "an uphill battle" since students giving voice to racist words or ideas are often hearing those things at home.

The district must develop "the determination to go at this hard," he added. "The time is now, the school is our change agent. Step up to the plate and make this happen."

Kathryn Mahoney advocated using the New York Times' "1619 Project," which examines America's legacy of slavery, in the schools. "I encourage you all to infuse your curriculum with our full American history," she said.

Kevin McCullough said he was speaking as the voice of "very concerned, very scared people in the community" who fear a lack of consequences for racist behavior among students. He criticized the "taking action" section of the equity website, calling on the district to "actually do something" when incidents occur.