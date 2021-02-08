WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls school board bids on kitchen renovations, roofing and masonry repairs well below estimates

CEDAR FALLS — Bids on kitchen renovations, roofing projects and masonry repairs approved Monday by the Board of Education came in well below estimates.

Failor-Hurley Construction of Waterloo was awarded a $308,400 contract for construction work at Lincoln and Southdale elementary schools. Boelter LLC of Minnesota will supply equipment under its $356,854 bid.

Combined, the contracts total $665,254, about $50,000 under the $715,580 estimate. Both companies were the lowest of two bids on the projects.

Service Roofing Co. of Waterloo won contracts of $133,000 for Orchard Hill Elementary School and $14,982 for other district roof repairs. Restoration Services of Waterloo was awarded a $42,060 contract for masonry repairs at Southdale Elementary School and the district administrative center.

The total cost on the projects of $190,042 was almost $92,000 below the $281,775 estimate. Two contractors vied for the roofing work while three submitted bids on the masonry.

The roof and masonry work are part of ongoing maintenance on Cedar Falls Community Schools’ buildings. Kitchen renovations underway at district schools will decentralize meal preparation as an alternative to hauling food from the high school or Peet Junior High.