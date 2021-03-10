WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls school board approves high school construction, testing contracts

This was the board’s second attempt at getting elevator bids. The first round was rejected in December after only one bid was submitted by Schumacher. That original bid was for $331,000.

A $141,365 contract with Team Services for construction testing and inspection services at the school site was also approved by the board. The company has multiple locations across Iowa including an Evansdale office, according to a board memo. That also came in under contract.

In the construction budget, “there was an estimation of $200,000 for testing services,” said Pattee. Among the 28 areas to be tested or inspected are soil and its compaction, concrete, grout, and fire proofing. Three other bidders’ proposals ranged from $146,396 to $158,545.

Team Services will help ensure that the school, which “will be a source of pride in our community for decades to come, is built and tested and meets our needs from day one,” said Pattee.

In September, the board approved two other testing contracts for mechanical and electrical systems and for the building envelope. Those totaled $150,000 and $106,845, respectively.