WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls school board approves high school construction, testing contracts

CEDAR FALLS — A $281,390 contract to install elevators was approved Monday by the Board of Education for the new high school – the final outstanding construction bid on the project.
O’Keefe Elevator of Omaha, Neb., was the lowest of two bids.
“That was actually $49,610 below the estimate,” said Andy Pattee, superintendent of Cedar Falls Community Schools. “So, you can see the overall project in the board packet is below budget with all of our bid packages in. There’s still several variables, but about $91,000 – a little over $91,000 – under budget at this time.”
Awarding the bid brought construction costs to $89.35 million. Total costs for construction and other potential project expenses such as professional fees, furnishings and a change order contingency are estimated at $112.71 million. The project budget was $112.8 million.
Construction of the school, to be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, is expected to get underway this spring. It will open in the fall of 2024.
Pattee noted that he was “very pleased and happy with where the bids came in” for the elevators.
Both the base bid and an alternate bid were part of the contract award. The other bidder, Schumacher Elevator of Denver, came in at $318,637 including the alternate.
This was the board’s second attempt at getting elevator bids. The first round was rejected in December after only one bid was submitted by Schumacher. That original bid was for $331,000.
A $141,365 contract with Team Services for construction testing and inspection services at the school site was also approved by the board. The company has multiple locations across Iowa including an Evansdale office, according to a board memo. That also came in under contract.
In the construction budget, “there was an estimation of $200,000 for testing services,” said Pattee. Among the 28 areas to be tested or inspected are soil and its compaction, concrete, grout, and fire proofing. Three other bidders’ proposals ranged from $146,396 to $158,545.
Team Services will help ensure that the school, which “will be a source of pride in our community for decades to come, is built and tested and meets our needs from day one,” said Pattee.
In September, the board approved two other testing contracts for mechanical and electrical systems and for the building envelope. Those totaled $150,000 and $106,845, respectively.
Additionally, the board approved a resolution supporting the issuance of $32.9 million in 1% sales tax revenue bonds, which will be done at a later meeting. The bonds will help fund construction of the high school.
“We have already issued $10 million in bonds and we said that we would issue approximately $43 million in bonds,” said Pattee. “This resolution does not impact the tax levy or local property taxes.”
After the revenue bonds have been used, the district will issue $69.9 million in general obligation bonds. Those will be repaid with property tax dollars.
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
