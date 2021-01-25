 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls board approves two more contracts totaling $3.3 million for high school construction
WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls board approves two more contracts totaling $3.3 million for high school construction

CEDAR FALLS — Two more construction contracts totaling $3.31 million were awarded Monday for a planned new high school.

The Board of Education approved a $2.66 million bid by CR Glass of Cedar Rapids for installation of entrance, storefront and curtain wall glass as well as glazing work. It also approved a $642,130 bid by Wenger/JR Clancy of Brooklyn Park, Minn., for theater rigging and equipment.

They are among four bids within the project’s original scope that the board delayed last month for further review as other contracts totaling $85.12 million were approved. The awards bring combined contracts for construction of the school to $88.43 million.

Heartland Studios of Omaha, Neb., was the low bidder on the theater work, but Shane Geiselhart of Story Construction recommended rejecting that proposal for the second-lowest bid. Story is the construction manager on the project. The single bid for elevators and lifts from Schumacher Elevator of Denver was also recommended for rejection.

Geiselhart noted that the elevator work will be rebid, and “we will be reaching out to try and get more than one bidder.”

“There’s one bid package that’s still outstanding,” he added. The proposal from Young’s Painting and Decorating of Independence remains under review. Geiselhart hopes to bring a bid to the board at its next meeting.

Additional project expenses for the 305,000-square-foot school, located north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, bring the total estimated price tag to $112.76 million. That includes the initial low bids for the two contracts not yet approved. It is just under the $112.8 million project estimate.

The building, expected to open in the fall 2024, would replace the current high school at 1015 Division St.

In other business, the board approved plans and specifications for replacement of the James L. Robinson Administrative Center’s deteriorating parking lot and set a Feb. 8 public hearing on the project. Costs are estimated at $255,500 for the 39-stall lot. The district will also seek alternate proposals for more pavement to add 11 parking spots, which has an estimated cost of $13,768.

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. 

Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing
Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing

An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.

The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

New CFHS exterior entryway
New CFHS exterior entryway

An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS entryway and lobby
New CFHS entryway and lobby

An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning studio
New CFHS learning studio

An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

New CFHS commons exterior
New CFHS commons exterior

An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS co-learning studio
New CFHS co-learning studio

An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…

A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…

New CFHS commons interior
New CFHS commons interior

An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS gymnasium
New CFHS gymnasium

An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning wing
New CFHS learning wing

An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS main corridor
New CFHS main corridor

An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS office
New CFHS office

An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

Cedar Falls High School pool drawing
Cedar Falls High School pool drawing

An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

