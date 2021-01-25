WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls board approves two more contracts totaling $3.3 million for high school construction

CEDAR FALLS — Two more construction contracts totaling $3.31 million were awarded Monday for a planned new high school.

The Board of Education approved a $2.66 million bid by CR Glass of Cedar Rapids for installation of entrance, storefront and curtain wall glass as well as glazing work. It also approved a $642,130 bid by Wenger/JR Clancy of Brooklyn Park, Minn., for theater rigging and equipment.

They are among four bids within the project’s original scope that the board delayed last month for further review as other contracts totaling $85.12 million were approved. The awards bring combined contracts for construction of the school to $88.43 million.

Heartland Studios of Omaha, Neb., was the low bidder on the theater work, but Shane Geiselhart of Story Construction recommended rejecting that proposal for the second-lowest bid. Story is the construction manager on the project. The single bid for elevators and lifts from Schumacher Elevator of Denver was also recommended for rejection.

Geiselhart noted that the elevator work will be rebid, and “we will be reaching out to try and get more than one bidder.”

