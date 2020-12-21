WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls board approves $85 million in contracts for construction of new high school

CEDAR FALLS — Contracts to build a new 305,000-square-foot high school were awarded Monday by the Board of Education, the culmination of 17 months of planning work since voters approved a bond issue to fund a large portion of the construction.
Board members voted 6-0 for the package of 22 bids totaling $85.12 million during a special meeting. The seventh board member, Jenny Leeper, abstained because her husband is an architect at Invision, which designed the school.
Another four contracts worth $4.17 million are pending further review and are expected to be awarded next month.
Additional expenses for construction management, professional fees and services, furniture and equipment, change order contingencies, and other costs bring the total estimated price tag to $112.71 million. Some of those expenses are for contracts already in place such as $5.22 million for construction management services from Story Construction of Ames and $7.06 million for architectural fees and services from Invision of Waterloo.
Others are estimates for contracts not yet approved. There is $6.28 million for fixtures, furniture and equipment as well as $2.36 million in “other costs” for connections to sewer and water lines plus road construction and extension.
Overall, those approved and estimated costs are $94,287 under the $112.8 million project budget.
“Not only did we have a great number of bids,” said Andy Pattee, superintendent of Cedar Falls Community Schools, but they “came back very favorably. ... I think timing was right for the bid process.”
That allowed for the inclusion of 16 alternates that were bid as part of some packages, including those for construction of an outdoor football stadium east of the building.
Project costs will be funded through a $69.9 million bond issue approved by district voters in June 2019. The remaining $43 million in estimated costs will paid for with revenues from the 1% sales tax for schools.
The school will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa off Hudson Road. Construction is expected to get underway next spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024. The building will replace the current Cedar Falls High School at 1015 Division St., whose original portions were constructed in 1958.
“This structure is going to be exciting, inviting,” said Pattee. “It’s going to be educationally focused but also community focused.”
Jeff Hassman, president of the board, said the new building will have a “tremendous benefit” educationally for district students. Additionally, “It will be a great asset for our community going forward.”
A swimming pool and a “performance center” that would expand indoor space for various athletic activities were beyond the scope of the school’s initial phase and weren’t included in the bidding. However, the district has identified future physical plant and equipment levy dollars for the pool project and city funding is also being sought. A community fundraising effort would provide additional money for that and the so-called Tiger Performance Center.
Pattee said the district now needs to “re-engage with those groups” that are raising money for the projects. “That will have to be our next step, to go to schematic, to bid documents,” he added, to determine the final cost of those projects.
The pool is slated for the northeast side of the building and the performance center would be on the southeast side. Both are expected to have components that are open to the students and the community. “Our intention is to have all of those open by 2024,” said Pattee.
Bids were opened Dec. 15. Among the approved alternates is additional parking lot paving in areas that would have otherwise been gravel. That “allows us to have close to 800 spaces for students,” said Pattee.
“It’s a good group. We’re really excited about the apparent lows here,” said Brant Carr, pre-construction manager with Story Construction of Ames, of the low bids approved by the board in each package. He noted that they have a “good comfort level with all that we’re recommending.”
Four bids are part of the overall project estimate but weren’t approved Monday as officials complete further review of them.
They include $2.66 million for CR Glass of Cedar Rapids, $637,674 for Young’s Painting of Independence, $538,974 for Heartland Studios of Omaha, Neb., and $331,000 for Schumacher of Denver. Those bids, respectively, are for the entrance, storefront, curtain wall and glazing work; paint and coating; theatrical rigging and equipment; and elevators and lifts.
Leeper thanked a former district administrator and a board member who joined the virtual meeting, referencing the long timeline for planning the project that started well before voters approved funding for the school. Doug Nefzger, retired director of business affairs, and former board member Joyce Coil were involved in the planning that led to Monday’s bid approvals.
“This should be considered a legacy project for both of them,” said Leeper.
This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.
The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…
A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…
An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…