WATCH NOW: Cash reserves grew for Cedar Falls Schools during fiscal year 2019-20, audit shows

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools finished the fiscal year with more money in its reserves.
A financial audit accepted Monday by the Board of Education shows the district's unassigned general fund balance grew by $155,588 to $4.12 million during the fiscal year ending June 30. The unassigned fund balance represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability.
The audit also found Cedar Falls Schools' general obligation bonded and revenue debt plus other liabilities increased, rising from $80.98 million to $83.86 million during fiscal year 2019-20. While debt related to general obligation bonds and other liabilities decreased, the district took on more through a $9 million revenue bond issued in November 2019.
More growth in that debt will occur during this fiscal year, said Denelle Gonnerman, the district's chief financial officer.
"I am expecting this to change again in fiscal '21, and that's because we continue to move forward with our facilities with the high school," she said. Officials anticipate construction on the new school will get underway next year after bids are awarded later this month. Revenue bonds are repaid with sales tax funds while general obligation bonds are repaid with property tax funds.
Among the other liabilities are Iowa Public Employees Retirement System benefits, paid out when staff members retire.
"It's not technically a liability, but we do need to show it," said Gonnerman, under state law. "It's specifically in regards to if IPERS would fail at any point, then that district – our district as well as every other district, 327 of us – would be responsible for that."
School districts are required to have an audit conducted by a third party each year to ensure they fairly state their financial position. Auditors also point out potential violations of Iowa law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures. Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. of Waterloo completed the district's audit.
"An unmodified opinion was issued on the financial statements," said Janel Ruzicka, who worked on the audit for the certified public accounting firm. That means Cedar Falls Schools' records are free of any misrepresentation and have been maintained in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
Auditors identified no concerns with the district's financial reporting or any other matters they examined.
