WATCH NOW: CARES Act funds plugging Waterloo Schools' food service deficit

"That is something you have to do one way or another," he said. "You can't have a negative food service number."

In the spring, Waterloo Schools received $2.6 million in CARES Act funds, minus $265,000 allotted to nonpublic schools within district boundaries. The money could be used for a variety of costs incurred because of the pandemic, including those in the food service.

With this transfer, said Coughlin, "the CARES fund is basically used up."

In other action, the board approved an engagement letter with Robert W. Baird & Co. of Milwaukee to serve as the underwriter for the issuance of $25 million in sales tax revenue bonds for Lowell Elementary School construction. The firm's services are expected to cost "just about $84,000," said Coughlin.

The bond sale, originally scheduled for Monday, will be held Thursday followed by expected board approval in a 5 p.m. special meeting. Bonds will be issued with a 15-year payback instead of 10, as was originally planned.