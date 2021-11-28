WATCH NOW: Capoeira program part of new after-school care option in Waterloo

WATERLOO — As the rhythmic percussion music began, instructor David Pratt started singing and two students entered a circle at the center of the gym.

The 5-year-olds faced each other, alternately imitating movements almost like a dance. They stepped back and forward, did simple flips and partial handstands. After they finished, another pair entered the circle.

It’s how Capoeira Kids begins and ends each training session during the after-school program at Royal Legacy Christian Academy. In between, the students practice fundamentals of the Afro-Brazilian martial art. About 16 students ages 5 to 10 are part of the program, which launched in early September.

“The kids get a real physical education in understanding what the body can do, more than just regular P.E. classes,” said Pratt. “They also get a history lesson, learning about this history of capoeira.” In addition, the children are introduced to the Portuguese language as they hear and learn songs and terms from the martial art.

On Tuesday, Pratt had them line up to do double kicks: kicking over a rope strung between two poles, pivoting and kicking again. The children repeated the sequence as they moved forward alongside the rope. They also did cartwheel-like flips back and forth over the rope line.

Students practiced handstands against the wall beneath the gym’s stage, planted their hands and feet and arched their backs to make a “bridge,” and did series of “ginga” stepping and bending moves.

The capoeira practice is one component of the after-school program, which goes from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday when Royal Legacy has early dismissal. Children also get homework help, engage in open-gym time, and are served an after-school snack and dinner. The program has weekly and drop-in fees for participants.

“There’s a big need for after-school care in the Cedar Valley,” said Chassidi Martin, a Royal Legacy founder. “We wanted to provide an option for our own students.

“He already had equipment and all the things he needed to run a really quality program,” said Martin, of Pratt. “Really excited about the rich cultural piece, as well. His ability to work with kids just is a really good fit for us.”

Space is also available for children from other schools. Buses from Kingsley, Irving and Lou Henry elementary schools will drop students off at Royal Legacy, 620 W. Fifth St., for the program.

“We’d like to really grow the program, to have a really nice full gymnasium of kids,” said Martin. “So far, kids have really enjoyed learning the moves and songs.”

“It’s really fun,” said 8-year-old Eastyn Frost. “You get to move a lot, you do all these flips. ... I used to not be able to do the bridge and now I can.”

“I’m doing better at my handstand and my front flip,” said Violet Martin, who is also 8 and Chassidi’s daughter. “I was already trying to do handstands (when the class started), but I’m doing a lot better.”

The kids enjoy helping to make the music that is sometimes played during instruction – including drums, tambourine and berimbau. The berimbau is an African single-string percussion instrument that is common in Brazil. Capoeira originated in that country with enslaved people, who Pratt noted disguised the martial art practice with the music and dance format.

He started training at the YWCA in 2005 under an instructor who opened his own academy in the Cedar Valley two years later. That academy later closed, but Pratt continued training and “going to different capoeira events out of town.” He became a certified instructor in 2017 through training he completed in Olathe, Kan., and worked as a capoeira instructor at a dance studio until last year.

Those interested in enrolling children in Capoeira Kids can contact Royal Legacy Christian Academy at (319) 595-1097 or info@rlcawaterloo.org.

