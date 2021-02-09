WATCH NOW: Board moves forward with planning on a pool and performance center at new Cedar Falls High School

The pool is slated for the northeast side of the building and the performance center would be on the southeast side, between the stadium and school.

Fundraising groups will meet with the district "in the next week or two" to set fundraising timelines, said Pattee. Pool construction is expected to take 12 months while the performance center can be built much more quickly. The goal is have those facilities already completed by the time the school opens in the fall of 2024.

The board also approved one of the last two outstanding bids for the original scope of the high school project.

A $637,674 contract was awarded to Young Painting and Decorating of Independence. The bid was received in December, like others approved earlier, but needed further review before moving forward.

In addition, plans and specifications for elevators in the building were approved by the board, which set a public hearing for Feb. 22. The board rejected the single proposal received in the earlier round of bidding, so needs to go through the process again.

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

