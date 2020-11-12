 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Bids sought for new Cedar Falls High School
0 comments
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: Bids sought for new Cedar Falls High School

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Bids are being sought for a new high school after the Board of Education earlier this week approved specifications for the planned building.

Shane Geiselhart of Story Construction, which is managing the project, said during Monday's meeting that proposals will be sought for 25 bids packages. The board's approval includes the drawings and design for the high school, which have been discussed at past meetings.

A large number of contractors are expected to receive notice of the Cedar Falls Community Schools' construction plans. 

"The bid list that we put together today was over 400," said Geiselhart. Online postings will make bid requests available to even more builders across the state.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bids will be accepted on Dec. 15 and a special board meeting is planned for Dec. 21 to potentially approve contracts. Construction is expected to get underway next spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

The school will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. The total project budget is set at $112.8 million.

"Optimistically, we hope it's a market that will be beneficial to us," said Superintendent Andy Pattee, of where the bids come in. He added that the new school will be "something our community will be proud of, not only for decades but for generations to come."

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. 

Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing
contributed

Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.

site-plan-this

site-plan-this

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

New CFHS exterior entryway
contributed

New CFHS exterior entryway

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS entryway and lobby
contributed

New CFHS entryway and lobby

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning studio
contributed

New CFHS learning studio

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

New CFHS commons exterior
contributed

New CFHS commons exterior

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS co-learning studio
contributed

New CFHS co-learning studio

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…

030720ho-cf-school-working-space

030720ho-cf-school-working-space

  • RENDERING COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS
  • Updated
  • 0

A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…

New CFHS commons interior
contributed

New CFHS commons interior

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS gymnasium
contributed

New CFHS gymnasium

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning wing
contributed

New CFHS learning wing

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS main corridor
contributed

New CFHS main corridor

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS office
contributed

New CFHS office

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

Cedar Falls High School pool drawing
contributed

Cedar Falls High School pool drawing

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance

030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance

  • COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS
  • Updated
  • 0

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 

030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon

030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon

  • RENDERING COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS
  • Updated
  • 0

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News