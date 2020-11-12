WATCH NOW: Bids sought for new Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS — Bids are being sought for a new high school after the Board of Education earlier this week approved specifications for the planned building.

Shane Geiselhart of Story Construction, which is managing the project, said during Monday's meeting that proposals will be sought for 25 bids packages. The board's approval includes the drawings and design for the high school, which have been discussed at past meetings.

A large number of contractors are expected to receive notice of the Cedar Falls Community Schools' construction plans.

"The bid list that we put together today was over 400," said Geiselhart. Online postings will make bid requests available to even more builders across the state.

Bids will be accepted on Dec. 15 and a special board meeting is planned for Dec. 21 to potentially approve contracts. Construction is expected to get underway next spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024.

The school will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. The total project budget is set at $112.8 million.