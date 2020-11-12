WATCH NOW: Bids sought for new Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS — Bids are being sought for a new high school after the Board of Education earlier this week approved specifications for the planned building.
Shane Geiselhart of Story Construction, which is managing the project, said during Monday's meeting that proposals will be sought for 25 bids packages. The board's approval includes the drawings and design for the high school, which have been discussed at past meetings.
A large number of contractors are expected to receive notice of the Cedar Falls Community Schools' construction plans.
"The bid list that we put together today was over 400," said Geiselhart. Online postings will make bid requests available to even more builders across the state.
Bids will be accepted on Dec. 15 and a special board meeting is planned for Dec. 21 to potentially approve contracts. Construction is expected to get underway next spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024.
The school will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. The total project budget is set at $112.8 million.
"Optimistically, we hope it's a market that will be beneficial to us," said Superintendent Andy Pattee, of where the bids come in. He added that the new school will be "something our community will be proud of, not only for decades but for generations to come."
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.
The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…
A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…
An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…
