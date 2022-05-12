WATCH NOW: As groundbreaking held for new Waverly school, actual work gets underway on site

WAVERLY — A group of people with golden shovels Wednesday turned dirt to ceremonially kick off work that was just getting started out of sight beyond a grove of trees.

More than two dozen people gathered just off of Horton Road to break ground on a new Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ elementary building. Among those present were district officials, Board of Education members, construction managers, architects, and district residents – including some elementary school-age children.

After the brief photo-op, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth clarified: “Just so everybody knows, this is not where the school is going.” The actual location is an area to the south where heavy equipment noisily worked during the event.

“They’re taking down some trees,” said Chad Alley, a project executive with Estes Construction. “They’re trying to build the road that goes to” the school site. Estes is the construction manager on the project.

A year ago, the board approved the purchase of 38.48 acres at 2513 Horton Road for what’s been dubbed the northeast elementary school, one of two being built by the district. The district may need less than half of that land, so eventually the excess property — likely including the area where the groundbreaking took place — will be sold off.

“It’s fun to be here, it’s exciting,” Klamfoth said after the event. “I’m really pleased we can do this for our community. I’m looking forward to the process and maybe more so looking forward to getting it done.”

“It’s been about two years since we started this,” Alley noted, referencing the planning work related to the project. That includes efforts looking at the need for the new schools, which led to the board placing a $31 million bond issue referendum on the ballot in March 2021, and the subsequent development of building plans. The bond issue, approved by voters, will help pay for the two projects as well as improvements to Shell Rock Elementary and the high school.

“We’re just excited to get going,” said Brad Leeper of Invision Architecture, which designed the schools.

“You’re going to see a lot more earth work over the next two months,” said Alley. The building’s steel structural beams will likely start going up in August.

Work at the west elementary location, adjacent to 2915 Fifth Ave. N.W., will begin later as the district finalizes details related to the school siting.

“We’re just wrapping up the construction easement on that,” said Klamfoth. Work will start sometime between mid- and late-June. That building will begin rising up a month or two later than the northeast school.

Ryan Nelson, the project manager with Estes, said the goal is to wrap up actual construction at the northeast site by the fall of 2023. Additional time would still be needed for some interior work and installation of furnishings. It could be ready to open for the second half of the school year, with completion of the west site a little further behind.

But Klamfoth said officials may not be ready to open the the kindergarten through fourth-grade schools during 2023-24 even if all the work is completed. They will replace Margeretta Carey, Southeast and West Cedar elementary schools, and he said “it’s really hard” to make the change from three to two schools mid-year – particularly if only one is ready at the right time.

“In an ideal world, construction is done in August ‘23,” he said. But completion of the work is dependent on weather along with supply chain issues. “That would be real optimistic.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.