WATCH NOW: $1 million state grant will help fund Waterloo Career Center expansion proposed to begin this year

Currently, seven other school districts have agreements that allow their students to take courses at the career center. Those include Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, Hudson, Janesville, Jesup and Union community schools. The programs are also open to three parochial high schools within the Waterloo district boundaries.

Lindaman said she had recently talked to officials from the Aplington-Parkersburg and Denver school districts about accessing the center, as well.

“We applied for it back in June 2020,” Frost said of the grant. The district was passed over in the initial round but was one of three awardees this time – and the first school district. Other recipients have been community colleges.

He said Waterloo Schools received support for its application from Hawkeye Community College, the University of Northern Iowa, Grow Cedar Valley and the contiguous school districts. “Really, this is a collaborative effort,” Frost added.

The career center is moving from a three-block to a four-block schedule next fall, allowing it to serve more students. It already has 1,800 enrollment requests from East, West and Expo high schools for the coming year. That compares with 938 during the current year.