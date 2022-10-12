Watburg alum to perform at college's Bach's Lunch

COURIER STAFF
WAVERLY — Trevor Carolan, a 2011 Wartburg College graduate and organist, will be the featured performer at the school’s homecoming and family weekend Bach’s Lunch organ series recital Friday.
The concert begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Carolan in the Chapel Commons. The program will feature music by George Bohm, Johann Sebastian Bach and Dieterich Buxtehude.
At Wartburg, he studied under Karen Black, the Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor in Organ. He was also a member of the Wartburg Choir for four years and was student body president.
He now lives in Dallas and is an attorney at Bowman and Brooke LLP. He is also a baritone staff singer in the Grammy Award-winning Incarnation Choir at the Church of the Incarnation.
The Charles City native earned his law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis. While there, he was also the bass section leader of the 100-member cathedral choir at the Basilica of St. Mary. He is also a member of Schola Cantorum and has performed in Europe twice and sang for Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Vatican.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch. The series will continue Nov. 11, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14.
Photos: 2022 UNI Homecoming Parade
UNI Homecoming 1
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 2
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 3
A crowd fills downtown Cedar Falls for the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 4
Kids await candy from parade floats during the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 5
Members of the International Student Promoters group march in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 6
Members of the University of Northern Iowa Army ROTC Panther Battalion hand out candy in the homecoming parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 7
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 8
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 9
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 10
University of Northern Iowa alums Jim and Bonnie Raasch ride in the homecoming parade as Grand Marshalls in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 11
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 12
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 13
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 14
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 15
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 16
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green waves to the crod as the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 17
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 18
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 19
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 20
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 21
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 22
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 23
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 24
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 25
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 26
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 27
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 28
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VIDEO: UNI Homecoming Parade
