FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley students are back in class Tuesday after air quality concerns kept most of them out of school for more than a week.
However, Fairbank Elementary School students in grades three through six have been shifted to other spaces — in some cases at other buildings — as cleaning continues in its north wing.
Superintendent Jim Stanton said Wapsie Valley Community Schools officials were alerted to “a few isolated incidents” of mold on carpet or a ceiling tile at Readlyn and Fairbank elementaries in early August. “This was not a widespread infestation by any means,” he noted. The problem materials were replaced and the areas cleaned.
But another sighting after school started on Aug. 31 showed the issue was “more widespread than thought,” said Stanton. That caused the administration to bring in the company Building Works USA to take air samples for testing, leading to nearly a week of waiting for the results to be returned.
The district already had school off Sept. 3 and 5 for the Labor Day holiday and a staff in-service. Without the results, though, Readlyn and Fairbank elementaries plus the Junior-Senior High School remained closed throughout the week. The testing didn’t affect the district’s four rural schools.
“Honestly, we want a safe environment for our students and staff,” said Stanton, noting dehumidifiers and air scrubbers were placed at the schools as they waited to find out the extent of the problem.
Results showed air quality issues in both of the elementary schools. “In the south wing of the Fairbank building and Readlyn building, the readings were such that they didn’t need to take more samples,” he explained. The Junior/Senior High School was cleared for occupants based on the sample results.
A deep clean of Readlyn Elementary was recommended before occupancy. Cleaning was also recommended at Fairbank Elementary, with more extensive work and additional air samples needed in the building’s north wing. The mold grew due to “high humidity because of a problem with our air conditioning system,” said Stanton.
Building Works USA started cleaning affected areas Friday and finished the job Monday, except for Fairbank Elementary’s north wing. “We won’t occupy that until we have the air samples back, and I won’t even venture a guess when that will be,” said Stanton.
“Here’s the problem: the cleaning services are swamped with all the flooding (across the region) and they just didn’t have the people needed to move through it in a swift manner,” he added. Among the work being done in Fairbank’s north wing is removal and replacement of ceiling tiles, replacing insulation and covering exposed pipes above the ceiling.
As a result of the ongoing work, two classes from Fairbank Elementary were moved within the building. Two classes moved to Readlyn Elementary and two moved to the Junior/Senior High School, which is also in Fairbank.
Some areas thought to be mold in both elementary schools were actually small leaks in the roofs, which are being repaired. Work also needs to be done on the heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems at the buildings. Stanton said officials have no estimate on the final cost of the work at this point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.