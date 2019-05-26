WATERLOO – Kamyar Enshayan, an area leader, researcher and educator on environmental issues, is urging Iowans to take another look at what it means to have a green lawn.
Yard and garden pesticides that promote a healthy-looking turf and keep unwanted pests at bay are actually harmful to children, pollinators and water quality, according to Enshayan and numerous public health reports.
Enshayan, director of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, launched Good Neighbor Iowa in 2016 to educate businesses and residents across the state on the benefits of eliminating pesticide use from their turf management programs.
“Many parents, school officials, park managers honestly do not realize that weed killers are very hazardous to people, especially to pregnant moms and children. The evidence of harm is overwhelming and we as an educational institution have the responsibility to act on what we know,” Enshayan said.
The goal is to protect children in critical stages of development from ingesting dangerous chemicals, reduce the amount of harmful ingredients that wash into nearby waterways and provide a healthy habitat for important pollinating insects.
Pesticides are considered synthetic chemical formulations designed to kill pests, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides.
This spring, Good Neighbor Iowa introduced a series of maps on its website to portray pesticide use in select neighborhoods. College students assess the likelihood of whether a lawn has been treated and then calculate the amount of harmful chemicals that end up in nearby waterways. Currently there are maps for Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Iowa City and Dubuque.
“We’re getting people to take a look at their neighborhoods to give them a sense of their environmental footprint, a tool for people to visualize the volumes in amount of pesticides used,” said Good Neighbor Iowa’s program manager, Audrey Tran Lam.
A conservative estimate of lawn weed killers applied annually on school grounds, parks and residential yards in Cedar Falls shows at least 2,860 pounds of active ingredients — mostly 2,4-D, MCPP and Dicamba — are applied in the community. The maps are updated weekly during the school year.
This year, 65 new residents, businesses and parks have signed up to go pesticide-free with Good Neighbor Iowa, bringing the total number of institutions pledged in Iowa to 341. These institutions cover more than 5,400 acres of land in Iowa.
“We estimate that means over 60,000 pounds of active ingredients have not been applied to watersheds across Iowa,” Tran Lam said.
The group focuses on institutions that manage large amounts of turf and have a child population that visit them, including city and county parks, schools, child care centers, businesses and churches.
Recent pledges in the Cedar Valley include Seerley Park in Cedar Falls, Montessori School in Decorah and Bottles Two Backpacks childcare center in Grundy Center.
Those who wish to go pesticide-free on their lawn can make a pledge on the GNI website, which is then publicized through the group as a leader in the state.
Various studies, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, link prenatal and childhood cancers, chronic illnesses, neurodevelopmental delays and behavioral disorders to pesticides.
“Everybody has a role to play. Public health is a team sport, even if you’re not a public health practitioner, you play an important role. Neighbors with kids, pets, storm drains, near broadcast sprays and environmental systems are all interlocked with each other,” Tran Lam said. “We can all be public health heroes in small ways.”
The number of dangerous chemicals spotted in area waterways continues to grow. Most runoff in the Cedar Valley area goes to the Cedar River, which has several segments on Iowa’s 303(d) list of impaired waters.
Tran Lam has the following suggestions for those who manage lawns:
- Determine what nutrients the turf needs to be able to outcompete weeds.
- Mow higher so grass can grow a thicker stand.
- Use less toxic alternatives.
- Weed by hand.
Grass is an important habitat for pollinators, Tran Lam said, and it has been considered a “non-habitat” for them. Naturally, in early spring the land provides violets and dandelions, which are considered pests for many, but are food for pollinators, which include bees, pollen wasps, ants and butterflies. A pollinator causes plants to make fruit or seeds by moving pollen from one part of the flower to another to fertilize the plant. Only fertilized plants can make fruit and/or seeds, and without them, the plants cannot reproduce.
“Not every lawn needs to look like a golf course. We can exist peacefully with violets and dandelions and no one will get hurt,” she said. “When people let their grass grow a little bit higher, turf can became quite a robust habitat for urban pollinators,” she said.
Rain also adds to the amount of harmful chemicals that end up in the waterways.
“These (pesticides) are highly transportable environmental compounds. Especially with these heavy rain events we’ve been having, we can really contribute to the waterways,” Tran Lam said.
Three House, a Wesley Foundation, a ministry near the UNI campus, pledged to eliminate pesticides with Good Neighbor Iowa last year.
“Climate change needs strong statements, so in addition to words, we put some of our money and some of our resources into practices that care for the earth,” said Dave Glenn-Burns, a campus minister with the Wesley Foundation.
The organization also has worked with the Black Hawk County Soil and Conservation Society on several conservation projects, including recycling and composting. Glenn-Burns describes the Wesley Foundation lawn as a bio-retention cell, meaning it collects rainwater as opposed to having the rainwater wash away into nearby Dry Run Creek. Dandelions thrive on the property along with native prairie grasses.
“We need to take big steps to save the earth, and care for the earth. It’s an act of faith for us, we think God has created the earth and we’re part of that and so to spray it with chemicals, is in a way abusing humankind, human nature.”
For more information or to make a pledge, go to https://goodneighboriowa.org.
