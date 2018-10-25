WAVERLY — Wartubium, Wartburg College’s tuba and euphonium ensemble, will present its fourth annual Octubafest on Sunday.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in Sandra Rada Orchestra Hall in the Bachman Fine Arts Center. The ensemble, under the direction of Richard Scheffel, will play pieces representing all that is October, Halloween, Homecoming and Oktoberfest. Several tuba and euphonium performers will be featured in solos and ensembles.
"Wartubium is something that isn't normal, and sometimes we need something different to add excitement to our lives,” said Danica Duellman, a senior from Dodge, Wis. “Wartubium has done that for me, and I've enjoyed every bit of it. It is just something that a person has to experience in order to understand."
The ensemble invites audience members to bring their own tubas or euphoniums and join Wartubium on the finale pieces. Refreshments will be available following the performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.