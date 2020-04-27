Wartburg's Bingham earns Fulbright award to Germany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — Wartburg College senior Emily Bingham, of Waverly, was selected by the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board for a Fulbright award to Germany through the program’s English Teaching Assistant Program.

Bingham, who is graduating with majors in international relations and German studies, will spend the 2020-21 school year in Germany, but has yet to learn where in the country she will be placed. The ETA Program places recent college graduates and young professionals as English teaching assistants in primary and secondary schools or universities to help improve foreign students’ English language abilities and knowledge of the United States while increasing the U.S. student’s own language skills and knowledge of the host country.

In addition to teaching, she also hopes to learn more about immigration and human rights programs in the country. In the current year, she was a member of the college’s Symphonic Band and other smaller ensembles. In the past she was a member of the college’s Wind Ensemble.

“Germany has been a leader in refugee acceptance throughout Europe. As a result of the world refugee crisis, there are many Syrians in Germany right now. That’s a big interest point for me and something I am passionate about,” Bingham said.