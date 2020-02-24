Wartburg welcomes U.S. Department of State Global UGRAD-Pakistan student

WAVERLY — Wartburg College has a new international student as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Global Undergraduate Exchange Program in Pakistan (Global UGRAD-Pakistan).

Muhammad Alam, of Karachi, Pakistan, will study engineering while on campus during the winter and may terms.

The Global UGRAD-Pakistan program, which places participants at U.S. colleges and universities for one semester of non-degree academic study, is part of a broader U.S. Department of State effort to promote greater understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, including future world leaders.