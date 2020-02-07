Wartburg to offer online ESL endorsement for educators
Wartburg to offer online ESL endorsement for educators

WAVERLY -- As the demand for educators trained to teach English as a second language rises across the country, Wartburg College is helping teachers fill the shortage without requiring them to leave their classrooms.

Beginning this summer, the college will offer an English as a Second Language (PK-12) Endorsement through a 12-month online program. The endorsement already is offered to current Wartburg students. 

The new endorsement will include six courses in intercultural communication, language development, sociolinguistics and bilingual education and the structure of English, as well as assessment, methods and pedagogy. 

