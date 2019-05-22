WAVERLY — Wartburg College will recognize two outstanding high school teachers at its commencement on Sunday.
Brittan Engels, a French teacher in the Cedar Falls Community School District, and Colin O’Brien, a Spanish teacher at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, will be honored during the ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center.
Members of Wartburg’s class of 2019 nominated high school teachers who significantly influenced their education. The two winning teachers will receive $500 each, and a $500 scholarship will be available to a rising senior who attends Wartburg from the recipient’s high school.
Engels, who graduated from Wartburg College in 2011 with a degree in French education and in 2016 with a master’s degree in teaching from Morningside College, also serves as adviser to the French Club and is a member of the district’s Technology Instructional Leaders Team and standards-based grading pilot group.
She has accompanied students on summer trips to France, and her students have taken and placed in the National French Exam.
