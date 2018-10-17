WAVERLY — Wartburg College will celebrate Homecoming & Family Weekend Thursday through Sunday. This year’s theme is “Together as Knights.”
The public is invited to traditional Homecoming events, including Kastle Kapers, the student variety show; the parade; the Renaissance Faire; the football game; and Oktoberfest.
Kastle Kapers kicks will be at 8 p.m. Thursday in Neumann Auditorium, followed immediately by the coronation of the Homecoming king and queen. A pep rally begins at 9:30 p.m. in Walston-Hoover Stadium. An encore performance of Kastle Kapers begins at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Children ages 3-12 are invited to take part in the annual Wartburg Track & Field Children’s Track Meet from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday in the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center.
The Homecoming parade, which follows Fifth Street Northwest and First Avenue Northwest, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Grand marshals are Jack and Marietta Schemmel. Jack, who graduated from Wartburg in 1953, served the college as an admissions counselor, alumni director, and placement director. He later served as a school administrator before retiring. Marietta was an administrative assistant for the Colorado Education Association. The Schemmels, who were actively involved with the Wartburg West program in Denver, Colo., now reside in Waverly.
The Renaissance Faire on the campus mall begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Knights will take on the Central Dutch at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Walston-Hoover Stadium, followed by Oktoberfest on the campus mall from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wartburg’s soccer teams also face the Simpson Storm at home Saturday, women at 5 p.m. and men at 7:30.
