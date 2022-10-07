Wartburg to celebrate Homecoming & Family Weekend Oct. 13-16

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College will celebrate Homecoming and Family Weekend Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 13-16. This year's theme is "Same Home, New Knight."

"This theme connects Wartburg's historic roots with the many changes happening on campus," said Ellen Engh, director of alumni and parent engagement. "We're excited to welcome alumni and friends back to see recent physical improvements, like the renovations at the Ubuntu Center, and to share in the energy around our new president and strategic plan as Wartburg moves into the future."

Wartburg's 18th president, Rebecca Neiduski, will be formally inaugurated as part of the festivities at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Neumann Auditorium. A celebration will follow on the campus mall.

The public is invited to attend the inauguration as well as traditional Homecoming events including Kastle Kapers, the student variety show; the parade; the Renaissance Faire, featuring student organizations, off-campus vendors and family-friendly activities; the football game; Oktoberfest on the campus mall; and music ensemble performances.Tours of the Ubuntu Center will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Formerly called the Centennial Complex, the Ubuntu Center consists of three residence halls with a new addition that includes a demonstration kitchen and accessibility improvements, such as an elevator.

Kastle Kapers kicks off the traditional festivities at 8 p.m. Friday in Neumann Auditorium.

Children ages 3-12 are invited to take part in the annual Wartburg Track & Field Children's Track Meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center. Cost is $30 to participate.

The Homecoming Parade, which follows Fifth Street Northwest and First Avenue Northwest, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Grand marshals are Craig Hancock, the recently retired director of bands, and Jay Kelley, a 1993 Wartburg graduate and program director at Oaks Indian Mission in Oaks, Okla.

The Renaissance Faire on the campus mall begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, featuring a variety of student groups and off-campus organizations selling food and other items.

The Wartburg Knights football team will take on the Nebraska Wesleyan University Prairie Wolves at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Walston-Hoover Stadium, followed by Oktoberfest on the campus mall from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Admission to the game is $6 for adults and $3 for students ages 5 to college; admission to Oktoberfest is $25 at the door, or $20 by registering in advance at www.wartburg.edu/homecoming.The Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center will offer one-day $15 family passes to the public Friday and Saturday.

The public also is invited to:

The "Mille Guldbeck: Sound as a Map" art exhibit, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Waldemar A. Schmidt Gallery, Bachman Fine Arts Center.

A Bach's Lunch organ recital and lecture, noon Friday, Wartburg Chapel Commons.

Men's soccer vs. University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Salzwedel Field.

The Knight Run/Walk, 8 a.m. Saturday, Walston-Hoover Stadium. The registration fee is $15.

The Wartburg Community Symphony 70th Anniversary Alumni Concert, 8 p.m. Saturday, Neumann Auditorium.

A Wartburg Choir concert, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Wartburg Chapel.

Women's soccer vs. College of Saint Benedict, 3 p.m. Sunday, Salzwedel Field.

A Wind Ensemble concert, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Neumann Auditorium.

The full schedule of events and online registration are available at www.wartburg.edu/homecoming.