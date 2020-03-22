Wartburg student athletes earns postgraduate scholarship

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College senior Will Hasken was recently awarded a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship from the NCAA.

Hasken was one of 42 fall sports student-athletes from all NCAA levels to receive the scholarship for graduate study at a university or professional school.

A native of Miles, Iowa, the biochemistry major carries a 3.91 grade point average. He is the 43rd recipient from Wartburg College and ninth from the football program. Hasken plans to attend medical school on the east coast this fall.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected as a recipient of this postgraduate scholarship provided by the NCAA,” Hasken said. “I am delighted to be awarded something that recognizes my last four years of work both on the field and in the classroom.”