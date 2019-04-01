WAVERLY — More than 1,900 Wartburg College students, alumni, faculty, staff and supporters helped the college set a new record for one-day participation during the school’s fifth annual day of giving, UKnight Day, Thursday.
During the 24-hour period, 1,907 members of the Wartburg community “UKnighted” with financial support for the college, surpassing the goal of 1,852 and increasing last year’s donor number by more than 300.
More than 335 current and future students participated in the day, which raised more than $257,000 for the college. The final total was buoyed by a challenge grant offered by the college’s Board of Regents, which promised to match all gifts made, up to $125,000, if 1,852 donations were received.
Throughout the 24-hour period, gifts were received from all 50 states and several countries. Once the final state, Delaware, was crossed off, a couple from the Class of 2004 donated an additional $1,000 in recognition of the feat. The Class of 2021 sat atop the graduation year leaderboard with 107 total donors by the end of the day.
