WAVERLY — Even before Collins Kalyebi enrolled at Wartburg College, he started a school in his native country of Uganda as a way to give back.
He chose to help with schooling, the Wartburg senior said, because the difference between a good education and a subpar one was one of money and distance: Kids under 15 — who make up nearly half of Uganda’s population — can get a better education at a private school, but it’s more expensive and often not available in far-flung rural areas.
“It’s a really different education system,” Kalyebi said. “I was kind of noticing that it was kind of hard, especially for students from rural families, accessing a quality education.”
The school proved popular — too popular. In March 2018, Kalyebi received a $10,000 Davis Peace Project grant that, in addition to fundraising, helped him add four classrooms to the school, located in Tirinyi, Uganda, to reduce overcrowding.
But Kalyebi wasn’t content with just building a school: He wanted to come up with a way to turn Uganda’s national curriculum standards into easy-to-use lesson plans and teaching guides to standardize learning in that school and others.
So in 2018, Kalyebi came up with the Heritage Kit-Pad, an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet loaded with lesson plans and teaching guides teachers can access even with spotty internet.
“What we did was break down the curriculum to help guide the teacher, because what we noticed (was needed) is the interpretation of the content and making it easily understandable,” he said.
He won $2,500 in the Wartburg College Incubator in April 2018 to assist in the effort to build and test a prototype. Smartcore Enterprise Limited, a digital learning content development agency based in Tanzania, provides the platform.
All of that has become Heritage Prime Academies, the umbrella term for both the Tirinyi school and the curriculum learning guides. Kalyebi is its CEO and founder, leading a team of developers, coders and others.
“Me, I’m just a very small part of the group,” Kalyebi said. “It’s a really big team of committed individuals who want to make this possible.”
He and his team have been shopping the idea to schools around Uganda, which may only be interested in how much it would cost rather than the accessibility and ease it provides, he said.
“If we can train these teachers and give them access to education materials, we can actually improve the quality,” Kalyebi said. “And so, by promising them this kind of approach, we get them to buy into the idea.”
Teachers may also worry about losing their autonomy in the classroom. But Kalyebi insists Heritage Prime Academies is just a tool, not a mandate.
“When you bring something like this, you’re going to be influencing how (students) learn, and (teachers) are losing part of the control,” he said. “We say, ‘We don’t want any part of control in your school. We’re just giving you support.’”
It helps, he said, that he grew up in the country.
“Most of the trust is built after they see what you bring to them,” he said. But, he noted, for the administrators on the fence, “‘We know the father or the mother or we know where he’s coming from,’ it helps, definitely.”
Kalyebi took the first tablet to Uganda in August, and his company is still in the testing phase, improving the curriculum’s speed and efficiency as well as user interactions.
Now, he’s working to get more funds — he says about $5,000 should do it — to get the curriculum, including videos, they’ve developed to be “completely off- line.”
“We don’t want to have any connection to online because there is no connectivity in some of these places,” Kalyebi said. “Our hope is by next year (in 2020), we have something.”
Those interested can donate to Heritage Prime Academies at this link: https://newhorizonsfoundation.com/index.php?option=com_crowdfunding&view=details&id=2114-j-n-heritage-prime- academics&catid=8-j-n-heritage-prime-academics &Itemid=105.
“Over time, we are trying to make it be self-sufficient and moving forward — trying to get some more schools, some qualified teachers,” he said. “The idea is basically to continue the idea of making education accessible to all.”
