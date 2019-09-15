WAVERLY – A panel of speakers will present a program to commemorate Constitution Day at Wartburg College on Sept. 26.
“Constitution 101” will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center. The panel will include Fred Waldstein, Wartburg political science professor; Peter Newell, a district associate judge in Iowa’s second judicial district for more than 25 years; and Karen Thalacker, a judicial magistrate in Bremer County for more than 10 years.
The trio will share basic information about the U.S. Constitution and discuss how to analyze and discuss several hot button issues facing our society, including voter registration issues, criminal law, impeachment and the emoluments clause.
The audience will have a chance to ask questions.
Congressional legislation passed in 2005 requires institutions of higher education receiving support from the federal government to participate in an activity recognizing Constitution Day, Sept. 17, the date the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1787. Wartburg College has developed programs focusing on timely topics of civic interest as an opportunity to serve the Wartburg and Cedar Valley communities.
