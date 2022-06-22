Wartburg renames residence hall complex to affirm shared commitment to diversity

WAVERLY — A residence hall complex on the Wartburg College campus will open under a new name when students return this fall.

Centennial Complex, comprising Centennial, Vollmer and Hebron halls, is being renamed the Ubuntu Center to affirm the college's shared commitment to diversity. Ubuntu is an African philosophy often translated to "I am, because we are."

"And 'we' are what makes Wartburg: students, faculty and staff coming together from all walks of life to cultivate a sense of community that is rooted in kindness and respect," Krystal Madlock, director of multicultural student services and a member of the naming committee, said in a news release.

The word also has a deep meaning in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, which used Ubuntu as the theme of its Youth Gathering in 2000 when Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the keynote speaker. The event draws more than 40,000 youth between the ages of 14 and 17.

In addition to renaming Centennial Complex, the college also will rename Centennial Hall in honor of Harry and Polly Slife. Prior to their deaths in 1994, the Slifes were advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the Cedar Valley and on the Wartburg campus. Vollmer and Hebron halls will maintain their names.

"Harry and Polly were beloved members of the Wartburg community as well as of the wider Cedar Valley. Modeling the radical hospitality we aspire to offer, they constantly found ways to support and celebrate the diverse people they embraced as neighbors," said Wartburg President Darrel Colson. "It seems fitting that Slife Hall would be part of the Ubuntu Center."

The college started the process of discerning a new name for the complex in June 2021 when Jack and Sarah Salzwedel made a commitment to an $11 million transformation of Centennial and Vollmer halls. Their $2 million gift came with one request: The college should explore how the newly renovated residence halls could help students, faculty and staff live into, celebrate and highlight a commitment to diversity that is a hallmark of the new strategic plan.

