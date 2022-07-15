Wartburg receives grant for electric vehicle charging stations

WAVERLY — Wartburg College was awarded more than $13,000 to install two electric vehicle charging stations on campus as part of a settlement with automaker Volkswagen AG.

Two charging stations will be installed this fall in the Saemann Student Center parking lot along Wartburg Boulevard. Each station can simultaneously power two vehicles at level two charging, which can take a battery from empty to full in four to 10 hours.

“As a part of our commitment to campus sustainability, Wartburg College wants to make sure that we’re ready to handle electric vehicles,” said Brian Rumsey, environmental sustainability administrator. “These stations will allow us to provide charging to students, employees and community members when they visit campus.”

The Iowa Department of Transportation recently selected 18 projects to receive funding out of 33 applications statewide. Money was awarded for fast chargers along high-traffic corridors and for community charging installations. Wartburg’s charging stations are estimated to cost $16,555, with the grant covering $13,244.

Volkswagen created a trust fund for environmental mitigation projects, specifically the reduction of nitrogen oxide, after deceiving regulators about the emissions from its vehicles. Iowa is expected to receive $21 million from the fund over the next several years, according to the DOT.