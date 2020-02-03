Wartburg professor, students present astronomy research in Hawaii

“We presented our lessons with pre- and post-tests to more than 100 students from the Denver School District. The lessons linked directly with our NITARP research as it used infrared photometry and stellar formation,” said Bechtel.

The team also used their lesson plans to teach home-school students who have partnered with Wartburg for regular science lessons.

“It was fun because with the homeschoolers, there was kindergarten through sixth grade. It was interesting to take what we were learning as college students and college professors and make it so an 8-year-old could understand. They (the students) think it’s so cool,” said Vander Wilt, a junior from Eldora.

In addition to the AAS meeting, they also presented their research findings at the Iowa Academy of Science Conference and the Hawaiian International Conference of Education.

“It was crazy we even had the opportunity to do this. If you would have told me that I was going to do this three years ago, I would’ve laughed at you,” Vander Wilt said.

With the conference behind them, the team is taking time to reflect on its astronomical experience.