Wartburg president: College, students face challenges during pandemic

WAVERLY — Financial strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging higher education institutions, but Wartburg College officials felt their students may be facing even more difficult circumstances.
That's why the liberal arts college is giving all of its nearly $1.3 million in federal emergency relief funds to students.
"We received a grant from Congress through the CARES Act," said President Darrel Colson, that required half of the funds be given to students in emergency aid. The remainder could be used for qualified expenses of the college. But Wartburg's Board of Regents chose to make all of it available to students.
"It seemed like the right thing to do," said Colson. "We wanted to be as helpful as we could."
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided almost $14 billion to support postsecondary education students and institutions across the country through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Colson said about three-quarters of Wartburg's share of the money will be distributed during the next week. The other quarter of that total will be available for "student needs down the road."
"We anticipate that families are going to have real challenges across the board," Colson said, during the coming weeks and months. "Every one of our students will receive a grant."
However, the amounts will be "personalized" for each full-time student enrolled when on-campus classes ended March 17, he noted. College officials looked at students' financial need profile and considered the expenses they may incur.
Classes continued remotely after the closure and most people left campus. Colson said 12%-13% of the college's 1,500 students have continued living on campus. "A large number of those are international students," he explained.
Meanwhile, Wartburg staff who can work from home are doing so.
"We're trying to make the campus as empty as possible so that people who have to be here aren't rubbing shoulders with people who don't have to be here, said Colson. "We wanted to be very careful and do our part to flatten the curve and slow this disease."
For a college that strives to provide hands-on education and real-world experience while maintaining academic rigor, the challenges of remote learning are daunting. That's particularly notable during May term, which students are in the midst of now.
Students take a single course during the 3-1/2 week session, many of which involve international travel. Those classes were cancelled this year with students enrolling in different options that could be done remotely.
"The faculty have been really earnest about having to redesign courses and learn new skills," said Colson. "Actually, it's been really impressive to watch the students and the faculty make that quick pivot. Students and faculty have been able to take this challenge in stride.
"There's tremendous disappointment on the part of everybody," he added, as all the "fun stuff" such as spring sports and commencement were cancelled. "It's impressive to watch people persevere in the face of all this disappointment."
Financial impact
Largely shutting down the campus has had a financial impact on Wartburg.
"It creates shortfalls in revenues that we have to cope with," said Colson. There are losses in "the amount of money that we would normally generate through dining (services) and the book store and through our fitness center, The W. So, yeah, revenues are down.
"We've taken steps to save money. We've closed off some buildings entirely and we have furloughed some of the employees who don't have as much work to do," he noted.
Between full- and part-time staff, "roughly 80, more or less," of the college's 350 employees were furloughed "and it will change over time," said Colson. They will be brought back "as soon as we are able to return to normal business."
Like many other colleges and universities in the region, Wartburg has faced some financial challenges during recent years. Before the pandemic, "our situation was good, but it was good relative to the situation we were in." He acknowledged that "we're going to have to tighten our belts" while moving forward with some uncertainty.
"I guess the unusual thing about this pandemic, it's very unclear what the future is going to be like," said Colson.
He also talked about the April 25 death of music department Professor Maria Survilla. She died after recently being diagnosed with Creutzfeld-Jakob disease, a rare neurological disorder.
"She was a treasured colleague," he said, and a mother to two teenage sons. Her husband, Eric Wachmann, is also on Wartburg's faculty.
"She will be missed," said Colson. "It's such a sad situation where the community and the family aren't able to grieve the way that we need to."
Despite the uncertainties, Wartburg is making some plans for the future.
"We're going to design and conduct a virtual commencement," he noted, on May 24 when graduation ceremonies were planned. Officials also hope to bring seniors back in the fall after on-campus classes resume for a dinner that is usually held in April.
Colson doesn't know the timing at this point of the campus reopening or all the details of how that will look.
"We understand that we're going to have to mitigate in some way to ensure as much safety as possible," he said. "We're going to learn as much as we can about this disease and create a safe as possible environment so we can return to business."
