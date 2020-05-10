Wartburg president: College, students face challenges during pandemic

However, the amounts will be "personalized" for each full-time student enrolled when on-campus classes ended March 17, he noted. College officials looked at students' financial need profile and considered the expenses they may incur.

Classes continued remotely after the closure and most people left campus. Colson said 12%-13% of the college's 1,500 students have continued living on campus. "A large number of those are international students," he explained.

Meanwhile, Wartburg staff who can work from home are doing so.

"We're trying to make the campus as empty as possible so that people who have to be here aren't rubbing shoulders with people who don't have to be here, said Colson. "We wanted to be very careful and do our part to flatten the curve and slow this disease."

For a college that strives to provide hands-on education and real-world experience while maintaining academic rigor, the challenges of remote learning are daunting. That's particularly notable during May term, which students are in the midst of now.

Students take a single course during the 3-1/2 week session, many of which involve international travel. Those classes were cancelled this year with students enrolling in different options that could be done remotely.