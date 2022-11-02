Wartburg plans events for Germany on Campus series

WAVERLY — Wartburg College will hold a series of Germany on Campus events this month.

The college will screen "The Conference" at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in Whitehouse Business Center 214. The film portrays the Jan. 20, 1942, meeting known as the Wannsee Conference where the Nazis finalized their plans for the systematic extermination of Jews across Europe. The movie follows the minutes of the meeting as recorded by Adolf Eichmann.

An exhibition, "The Wannsee Conference and the Persecution and Murder of the European Jews," will be on display beginning Nov. 21 in the second-floor hallway of Luther Hall. The exhibition is an illustrated account of the background and aftermath of the conference and was created by the House of the Wannsee Conference Museum in Berlin. The display will remain up until Dec. 5.

Edward Westermann, a regents professor of history at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, will speak at the college's annual Kleinfeld Lecture in German History, Culture and Politics on Nov. 28. Westermann's lecture, "Celebrating the Final Solution? Wannsee and the Intoxication of Mass Murder," is free and open to the public and will take place at 4:45 p.m. in Whitehouse Business Center 214.

"The Wannsee Conference villa in Berlin became a museum and memorial site only thanks to the decades-long efforts of Holocaust survivors," Ethan Blass, assistant professor of German, said in a news release. "By continuing to learn about this event, we participate in the process of education that these survivors initiated."

Germany on Campus is sponsored by the German Embassy.