Wartburg names health and human performance center for Liz and John Wuertz

WAVERLY — Two longtime Wartburg College boosters and employees will be honored with the naming of the college’s new health and human performance center.

The Wartburg College Board of Regents recently approved the naming of the Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center to honor Elizabeth (Liz) and John Wuertz.

Liz was instrumental in the development of women’s athletics at Wartburg, serving as the first head coach of both the women’s volleyball and track and field programs. She was named the Iowa Conference Track and Field Coach of the Year in 1983 and also spent several years in Wartburg’s admissions and financial aid offices.

John, a 1973 Wartburg graduate, served as head coach for the men’s track and field program and building supervisor for the previous Physical Education Center before becoming director of the Wartburg Physical Plant, a position he held for nearly 25 years.

Approval comes after the college received a $1 million gift commitment from Mike Murphy, a 1989 Wartburg graduate, member of the Board of Regents, and father of two Wartburg graduates (Megan and Miranda in 2018) and one current student (Riley, a junior). The Wuertzes positively impacted the Murphy family and countless others at Wartburg.