Wartburg inducts students into honor society

WAVERLY – The Wartburg College chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma first-year honor society recently inducted five new members.
Those inducted are Bethany Christians, of Dunkerton, Layne Fober, of Denver, Josette Knutson, of New Hampton, Kylea Neuendort, of La Porte City and Mckenna Schaufenbuel, of Tripoli.
A student must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20% of their class by the end of the first year.
