WAVERLY — A Wartburg College professor and three of his students have been selected to present an interactive display on classroom aquaponics at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 19.
Michael Bechtel, assistant professor of science education, along with senior Zach Pogorzelski, sophomore Noah Solheim and 2015 Wartburg graduate Angelina Carrasquillo, will present the system as part of the 2018 STEM Day at the Iowa State Fair, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. Their presentation will be one of more than 20 from organizations across the state.
Aquaponics is the combination of aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (growing plants without soil) in an integrated system using the fish waste to provide food to the plants, which in turn filter the water for the fish. The Wartburg aquaponics project was started several years ago by Bechtel, 2017 Wartburg graduate Ryan Henkel, Derek Happel of Waverly and Travis Angell, a sixth-grade teacher at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.
STEM Day activities will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Des Moines.
