Wartburg College to host RitterSing festival Oct. 8

WAVERLY -- Hundreds of tenor and bass singers from across the Midwest will join in a day of singing and voice master classes at the annual RitterSing choir festival at Wartburg College on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The festival, designed to energize the singers and their school music programs, draws participants from across the region ranging in age from middle school through adults. Tickets are still available at www.wartburg.edu/festivals for the finale concert, which begins at 5 p.m. It also will be livestreamed on Knight Vision at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.

The members of Kings Return, known for its signature mix of gospel, jazz, soul and classical music, will lead a master class and perform an original arrangement with the RitterSing choir during the finale concert. The quartet's debut album will feature pop hits like "How Deep Is Your Love" and iconic favorites like "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Joe Osowski, director of choral activities at St. Michael-Albertville High School in Minnesota, will direct the Squire Festival Chorus (seventh through 10th grade). At STMA, Osowski directs five ensembles and the high school musical. He also is the conductor of Bring the Sing, a community singing initiative sponsored by Classical Minnesota Public Radio.