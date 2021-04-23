Wartburg College student suing to get a refund over last spring's move to remote learning

WAVERLY — A student is suing Wartburg College to recover a portion of tuition and fees from last spring after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a move to remote learning.

Attorneys Brian O. Marty and J. Barton Goplerud of West Des Moines filed the class-action lawsuit March 15 in Bremer County District Court on behalf of Sydney Warner, an undergraduate music major, and other students enrolled in Wartburg full-time last spring.

On Monday, the case was moved to U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa at the request of the defense.

The suit claims breach of contract and unjust enrichment on the part of Wartburg College. It calls for a pro-rated share of tuition and fees – about 50% of spring semester costs – to be returned to students based on the shutdown date of March 18, 2020.

All Iowa educational institutions stopped in-person learning about that time in response to the pandemic sweeping across the country. Warner is suing, according to document, "because the value of the remote learning experience ... is less than the value of the on-campus experience" and so students should have received a refund.