Wartburg College student suing to get a refund over last spring's move to remote learning

WAVERLY — A student is suing Wartburg College to recover a portion of tuition and fees from last spring after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a move to remote learning.
Attorneys Brian O. Marty and J. Barton Goplerud of West Des Moines filed the class-action lawsuit March 15 in Bremer County District Court on behalf of Sydney Warner, an undergraduate music major, and other students enrolled in Wartburg full-time last spring.
On Monday, the case was moved to U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa at the request of the defense.
The suit claims breach of contract and unjust enrichment on the part of Wartburg College. It calls for a pro-rated share of tuition and fees – about 50% of spring semester costs – to be returned to students based on the shutdown date of March 18, 2020.
All Iowa educational institutions stopped in-person learning about that time in response to the pandemic sweeping across the country. Warner is suing, according to document, "because the value of the remote learning experience ... is less than the value of the on-campus experience" and so students should have received a refund.
The suit points to "numerous promises and representations" concerning in-person instruction and activities in Wartburg's academic catalog. "Plaintiff and class members did not receive the services and experiences they paid for, and which were promised," when the transition was made.
The lawsuit set the spring 2020 semester tuition at $21,750 for full-time undergraduate students. It said mandatory student services fees were $530 for the semester. Total fees a student pays vary by program.
In the filing, attorneys wrote that last spring's online learning options were "subpar in practically every aspect" and the value "was worth nowhere close to the amount charged." Specifically regarding Warner's music major, the suit said in-person classes are critical "because it is necessary for students in the program to access labs and computer equipment, and to engage in dialog during class and access professors outside of class, in order to adequately learn and fully engage with the material."
Attorneys for Warner, who are with Shindler Anderson Goplerud & Weese, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. Mark L. Zaiger of Shuttleworth & Ingersoll in Cedar Rapids, attorney for Wartburg College, didn't respond to a request for comment, either.