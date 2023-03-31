WAVERLY — Students from various disciplines will present their work during Wartburg College's 12th annual Research, Internship and Creative Endeavor Day on Tuesday.

Hundreds of students will participate in poster sessions, oral and video presentations, readings, panel discussions, displays, art exhibits, and music performances. The public is invited to attend all presentations, which begin at 8 a.m. at sites across campus.

Students will present on everything from the inclusion of special education students in the general music and instrumental classroom to cinematic interpretations of biblical texts to decision-making in mice.

Students representing the Scholars Program and the Institute for Leadership Education also will present. Student-created artwork will be on display in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery and Room 114, both in Bachman Fine Arts Center. A reception will begin at 7 p.m.

Seniors from the Department of Journalism & Communication will present their documentaries beginning at 2:30 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium. One group, whose documentary is about Norman Borlaug, has partnered with the college's student-run service-learning organization, Knights Who Serve, to host a food drive. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for St. Elizabeth's Bread Basket, the college's food pantry, in the auditorium lobby.

The Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher will hold an open rehearsal in Wartburg Chapel at 3:45 p.m. The Wartburg Choir will rehearse at 4:50 p.m. in Choral Hall while the Wind Ensemble rehearses in Band Hall, both in Bachman Fine Arts Center. The baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball, tennis and track and field teams will hold open practices between 4 and 6 p.m.

The Opera Workshop will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center at 7 p.m.

A full program, listing projects and sites, is available at www.wartburg.edu/rice.

