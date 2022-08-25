Wartburg College identifies next VP for student life, dean of students

WAVERLY — Greg Kneser, a student life professional with more than 35 years of experience, will be the next vice president for student life and dean of students at Wartburg College.

Kneser, vice president for student affairs at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, will start Sept. 1. He will serve in tandem with Jim Bies, interim vice president for student life, through Sept. 15.

"I've known about Wartburg for a really long time, being in the whole constellation of ELCA colleges and universities. I've been on campus many times, but I'm looking forward to orientation where everyone is new, and I will be the new guy too," Kneser said. "I'm excited to get to work with the president, her leadership team, my student life team and all of the students at Wartburg."

He worked his way up through residential life, beginning as a resident assistant (RA) as an undergrad, and after graduation, becoming a residence director at the University of Wisconsin-Osh Kosh.

His experience includes working at St. Olaf College for nearly 29 years, much of which was spent as a dean and vice president.

"Greg's significant experience in Lutheran higher education and his commitment to leadership and service make him an exceptional choice for Wartburg College and the Waverly community," said President Rebecca Neiduski.

Kneser earned a Bachelor of Arts in social welfare from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a Master of Arts in higher education administration from Truman State University.

He has completed crisis intervention training, Title IX training, Harvard University's Institute for Education Management and Management Development Program, and FEMA and incident command course.