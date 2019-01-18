WAVERLY — Wartburg College will host several events next week honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. during MLK Week.
As part of its MLK Week tradition, the college will shorten its class schedule Monday to allow all students to participate in a variety of service projects organized by the student-run Volunteer Action Center.
The MLK Week Committee is partnering with ETK, the college’s student-run entertainment organization, to host a screening of the movie “The Hate U Give” at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in McCaskey Lyceum. The event is free and open to the public.
Other events include:
- A poverty simulation, Monday, 2 to 5 p.m., in Knights Ballroom of Saemann Student Center.
- An MLK Celebration, Monday, 6 to 7 p.m., in The Hub in Saemann Student Center.
- A Peace Dialogue, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in White House Business Center Room 214.
- Sip & Paint, Tuesday, 7 p.m., in The W classrooms.
- The Outlet, featuring performances by a diverse group of students expressing social justice through dance, poetry, song and various performances, Thursday, 7 p.m., in McCaskey Lyceum.
