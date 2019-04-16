WAVERLY — Months of fundraising and 12 hours of dancing ended April 6 with a big reveal. The Wartburg College Dance Marathon with 343 registered dancers raised $153,307.
They beat the student-led organization’s $130,000 goal and topped last year’s total by more than 33 percent.
All money collected is donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which is affiliated with the Children’s Miracle Network. In the last 11 years, Wartburg students have raised more than $608,450 for the hospital. WCDM is the largest philanthropic student organization at Wartburg College.
Other notable fundraising highlights include:
- Thirty-eight students raised more than $1,000 each, a record for the college.
- One student raised more than $8,000.
- A 15-person executive team raised more than $28,000.
- Fifteen teams raised between $3,800 and $20,000 each.
- Two “push days” raised $28,152 and $38,160, respectively.
Each dancer is required to raise $120 to participate in the day, which includes games, food, singing and dancing without consuming caffeine. Each hour of the event begins with a “miracle family” sharing how they have been impacted by the services at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Several WCDM leaders also helped facilitate mini Dance Marathons at East Buchanan High School and a joint event between East Buchanan and North Butler that collectively raised more than $4,000.
