WAVERLY — Wartburg College on Tuesday announced the Wartburg Commitment, a comprehensive program that includes a new competitive price, reduced financial barriers for lower- and middle-income families and funding for all students to increase access to immersive experiences.

Here are the highlights of the Wartburg Commitment, which begin in the 2024-25 academic year:

Wartburg College will reduce its published tuition price by more than 45% to $25,000, bringing the overall cost closer to what students and their families typically pay. General fees also will be lowered.

The Access to Excellence program means all new students who qualify for the Iowa Tuition Grant will have their full Wartburg tuition costs covered through institutional, state, and federal assistance. Out-of-state students who demonstrate similar need will receive a minimum of $9,500 per year.

The Knight’s Experience fund will provide all students with a one-time disbursement of up to $1,500 that can be used to offset the cost of an experiential learning opportunity, like study away, internships, research, service trips and more.

“Families often make decisions about colleges and universities based on published tuition prices without knowing about the scholarship and financial aid packages that significantly impact sticker price,” said Rebecca Ehretsman, Wartburg College president. “We want to remove that initial barrier for more families and ensure all students have access to the experiences we offer.”

In 2022, the college clearly advertised that each admitted student was guaranteed a $30,000 scholarship. The more streamlined approach to financial aid, coupled with the hard work of the college’s admissions team, led to a 20% increase in first-year enrollment for fall 2023.

“It is evident that our prospective students and their families responded favorably to clear and accessible pricing. Now, we have created a comprehensive program that allows more students to consider, afford and experience a Wartburg education,” Ehretsman stated.

The new tuition model also will apply to returning students, who can expect their total net cost for tuition and the student support services fee to be similar to what they would have paid without the tuition adjustment. However, students who return to Wartburg in 2024-25 and subsequent years will benefit from year-over-year savings with annual tuition increases.

Access to excellence

To help more students access the Wartburg experience, all new students who qualify for the Iowa Tuition Grant and are admitted to the college will have their full tuition costs covered.

“When we first started looking at our tuition model, we knew serving our lower- and middle-income families needed to be one of our top priorities,” said Rick Willis, vice president for student recruitment. “All Iowa students who fill out the FAFSA will automatically be evaluated for eligibility in this program.”

As part of the Access to Excellence program, out-of-state students who demonstrate similar need will receive a minimum of $9,500 per year beginning in fall 2024.

Knight’s Experience

The final piece of the Wartburg Commitment is the Knight’s Experience, a one-time disbursement of up to $1,500 that students can use in their second, third or fourth year to offset the cost of an experiential learning opportunity. Qualifying programs include internships, research, study away, service trips and more.

“At Wartburg College, we are committed to experiential learning that occurs both inside and outside the classroom. The opportunity to learn about diverse communities and cultures through immersion and shared experiences is a distinct aspect of a Wartburg College education,” Ehretsman said.

Wartburg offers students opportunities in more than 60 areas of study. Wartburg also offers a Master of Arts in leadership.

Wartburg College, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls about 1,500 students. A college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Wartburg is dedicated to challenging and nurturing students for lives of leadership and service as a spirited expression of their faith and learning.