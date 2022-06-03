Wartburg College chosen to be part of truth, racial healing effort

WAVERLY — The American Association of Colleges and Universities has selected Wartburg College to participate in the 2022 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Centers.

The college is one of 40 higher education institutions who were selected for the first time and will send teams to learn more about the TRHT framework and facilitating racial healing circles. The schools will also explore the possibility of hosting new campus centers. Another 35 participating institutions will serve as host sites for existing TRHT Campus Centers.

The Institute will be held virtually June 21-24.

Centers pursue the shared goal of preparing the next generation of leaders and thinkers to break down racial hierarchies and to dismantle the belief in a hierarchy of human value. Each center implements its own visionary action plan, based on the TRHT framework, to promote racial healing through campus-community engagement.

More information about the AAC&U Institute on Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Centers is available online at aacu.org/event/2022-institute-on-truth-racial-healing-transformation-trht-campus-centers.

