WAVERLY — A growing number of students will call Wartburg College home beginning this fall.

At least 470 new students are expected to begin classes at Wartburg on Sept. 6. This is the largest year-to-year percent increase in students since 2016.

"We are excited to welcome the Class of 2027 to Wartburg College. It is the result of great work by many different people on our campus," Rick Willis, vice president for student recruitment, said in a news release. "Our admissions team did an outstanding job, but they were helped every step of the way by our faculty, coaches and other staff who also make valuable connections with so many of our potential students."

The incoming class currently includes a 30% increase in diverse students as well as 42 transfer students, the most since 2010. Willis said the college continues to recruit well in Iowa, with a 12% increase in the number of students staying in state for college; however, more out-of-state students also are enrolling at Wartburg.

"We have more than 150 new out-of-state students, both domestic and international, who are planning to attend Wartburg, which is a 33% increase over last year," he said.

President Rebecca Ehretsman, who is entering her second year at Wartburg, said in the release: "It's a great time to be a new Knight. Our enrollment is growing.

"We've just introduced a new brand that doubles down on the experiential learning opportunities that are the hallmark of a Wartburg education. Our third cohort of graduate-level students has just started its studies in leadership, and we are looking at even more graduate-level opportunities for the future. I can't wait for the start of the academic year and all that lies ahead for the college."

New students begin orientation Saturday. The four days of activities conclude Tuesday with the annual Opening Convocation at 10:15 a.m. in Levick Arena. This year's speaker is Nick Arp, a 2019 Wartburg graduate who is simultaneously pursuing his M.D. and Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

