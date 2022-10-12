Wartburg alum to perform at college's Bach's Lunch

WAVERLY — Trevor Carolan, a 2011 Wartburg College graduate and organist, will be the featured performer at the school’s homecoming and family weekend Bach’s Lunch organ series recital Friday.

The concert begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Carolan in the Chapel Commons. The program will feature music by George Bohm, Johann Sebastian Bach and Dieterich Buxtehude.

At Wartburg, he studied under Karen Black, the Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor in Organ. He was also a member of the Wartburg Choir for four years and was student body president.

He now lives in Dallas and is an attorney at Bowman and Brooke LLP. He is also a baritone staff singer in the Grammy Award-winning Incarnation Choir at the Church of the Incarnation.

The Charles City native earned his law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis. While there, he was also the bass section leader of the 100-member cathedral choir at the Basilica of St. Mary. He is also a member of Schola Cantorum and has performed in Europe twice and sang for Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Vatican.

Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch. The series will continue Nov. 11, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14.