Waverly-Shell Rock teacher starts business providing driver's education for high school

WAVERLY — A new business is running the driver’s education program at Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools – and it was started by a Go-Hawk teacher.
In July, the Board of Education approved a contract with Homesafe Driving School, run by Nick Willenborg. The district previously contracted with Goulden Rule Driving School of Cedar Falls, owned Jay Goulden. Willenborg worked under Goulden for more than a decade to make extra money during the summers before the opportunity arose to take over after his employer retired.
“It’s been one of those things that I’ve been thinking about for quite some time,” Willenborg said. “And then, with some mentorship from Jay Goulden with the Goulden Rule Driving School, I decided to open my own business here.”
Willenborg worked as a special education teacher at Waverly-Shell Rock Schools for 11 years before recently becoming a student services interventionist for at-risk students.
According to Willenborg, the number of students taking driver’s education classes has declined in recent years. In 2021, the Legislature passed a law allowing parents to oversee their children’s education behind the wheel.
But there still are more than enough students to keep him busy. He says the school has allowed him to balance his business with his regular duties as a teacher.
“The school has been really good to us in the sense that we’re able to drive with students during kids’ study halls and open periods, and if things don’t happen there we usually drive with them after school. So it is a balance. It is a little more time, but I’ve been fortunate enough with the flexibility here with the school districts.”
Homesafe will also handle driver’s education courses with Janesville High School.
