Voters to decide Tuesday on $13.9 million Jesup school district bond issue

JESUP — Voters will go to polls Tuesday to weigh in on a plan that would expand and upgrade school facilities.

A $13.9 million bond issue will be considered by Jesup Community School District residents. The general obligation bonds would provide the majority of funding for renovations and additions across the school campus, particularly at the secondary level.

Passage will require approval by 60% of voters who cast ballots in the referendum. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Board of Education decided in December to set the referendum after hearing recommendations for a list of improvements from the facilities advisory committee. The group includes about 25 district staff and community members.

Voter approval is required since the bonds will be repaid with property taxes over 20 years. But if the measure passes, property owners won’t see the district’s portion of their tax bill go up because of it.

“Our plan would keep the overall levy rate the same or lower,” said Mary Jo Hainstock, interim superintendent of the Jesup Schools.

That’s possible because the district’s 2003 bond issue — which funded construction of new elementary and middle schools and a gym — will be paid off in May. So the existing debt service tax levy would be replaced with a new one if voters agree to continue it.

Debt service is one of six levies that make up the district’s total tax rate, currently $14.54 per $1,000 of taxable value. Of that total, $1.03 is related to the bond debt. While that levy may change from year to year, Hainstock said the board’s plan is to make any necessary adjustments in its other levies to keep the overall tax rate at a maximum of $14.54 per $1,000.

The board “has been very fiscally responsible” in dealing with the current bond issue, she added. “It saved taxpayers $381,893 by refinancing the bonds a few years ago, and then they have saved almost $20,000 in interest by paying off the bonds early.”

Bond funds won’t cover the entire project cost, which is estimated at $20 million. The district would also bond against revenues from its share of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools. Some physical plant and equipment levy funds could also be used to equip the school’s career and technical education area.

Enrollment growing

Hainstock said enrollment growth is an important factor in the need for building improvements. Over nine years through 2021-22, kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment grew from 901 to 979 students, according to Iowa Department of Education data. Open enrollment into the district is contributing to the student growth.

“We have about 70 more students who are open enrolled into us compared to open enrolled out,” she explained. “For next fall, we are already anticipating about 12 kindergarten students who will be open enrolled in.” As those children move through the grades, they “will impact how many rooms we need to serve them and their classmates.”

Board president James Masteller said as space needs grow, district leaders felt this was the time to move forward with the improvements.

“The reason why now is because we can present this as tax neutral to our taxpayers,” he said, noting construction costs won’t “get cheaper” if officials delay action. “What’s it going to be in another 10 years if you wait?”

Plans include creating a secure high school entrance and relocating the office to that area, adding an auditorium and new music spaces, and renovating the gym and wrestling room. There will be general overall updates and improvements to the oldest part of the high school while Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and accessibility issues will be addressed in all buildings.

Classrooms, art rooms and collaboration areas will be added and improved in the middle and high school. The industrial technology classrooms will be relocated and improved with the existing area repurposed for district maintenance. And upgrades will be made to the softball and baseball fields.

“I would say the major focus is on upgrading our high school facilities,” said Hainstock. “We’ve done work to upgrade our middle school facilities and our elementary facilities.”

Masteller said two big components are adding the auditorium and relocation/expansion of the industrial technology and agriculture area, which will be used by more than just high school students.

“This is a great start for our money, and it’s what the stakeholders have come together and addressed to us as our immediate needs,” he explained.

Current schematics showing various additions are a preliminary concept. If the bond issue is approved, changes could still be made before a layout is finalized.

“The vote is really getting permission from our voters to proceed so that we know we have the finances to support it,” said Hainstock.

Both she and Masteller believe the community is behind the bond issue and proposed facility improvements.

“There is tremendous support from the K-12 staff,” said Hainstock. Masteller has encountered some opposition to the proposal, but he said “overall I feel the support’s there” based what people are telling him.

“I encourage people to please get out and vote,” he added.

On Tuesday, eligible district voters can cast their ballots at the Jesup City Hall, 791 Sixth St., if they live in Buchanan County. District residents who live in Black Hawk County can vote at Raymond City Hall, 101 First St. On Monday, early voting will be an option at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 Fifth Ave. N.E., Independence, and the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo.

