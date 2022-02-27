Voters to decide Tuesday on $13.9 million Jesup school district bond issue

JESUP — Voters will go to polls Tuesday to weigh in on a plan that would expand and upgrade school facilities.
A $13.9 million bond issue will be considered by Jesup Community School District residents. The general obligation bonds would provide the majority of funding for renovations and additions across the school campus, particularly at the secondary level.
Passage will require approval by 60% of voters who cast ballots in the referendum. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Board of Education decided in December to set the referendum after hearing recommendations for a list of improvements from the facilities advisory committee. The group includes about 25 district staff and community members.
Voter approval is required since the bonds will be repaid with property taxes over 20 years. But if the measure passes, property owners won’t see the district’s portion of their tax bill go up because of it.
“Our plan would keep the overall levy rate the same or lower,” said Mary Jo Hainstock, interim superintendent of the Jesup Schools.
That’s possible because the district’s 2003 bond issue — which funded construction of new elementary and middle schools and a gym — will be paid off in May. So the existing debt service tax levy would be replaced with a new one if voters agree to continue it.
Debt service is one of six levies that make up the district’s total tax rate, currently $14.54 per $1,000 of taxable value. Of that total, $1.03 is related to the bond debt. While that levy may change from year to year, Hainstock said the board’s plan is to make any necessary adjustments in its other levies to keep the overall tax rate at a maximum of $14.54 per $1,000.
The board “has been very fiscally responsible” in dealing with the current bond issue, she added. “It saved taxpayers $381,893 by refinancing the bonds a few years ago, and then they have saved almost $20,000 in interest by paying off the bonds early.”
Bond funds won’t cover the entire project cost, which is estimated at $20 million. The district would also bond against revenues from its share of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools. Some physical plant and equipment levy funds could also be used to equip the school’s career and technical education area.
Enrollment growing
Hainstock said enrollment growth is an important factor in the need for building improvements. Over nine years through 2021-22, kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment grew from 901 to 979 students, according to Iowa Department of Education data. Open enrollment into the district is contributing to the student growth.
“We have about 70 more students who are open enrolled into us compared to open enrolled out,” she explained. “For next fall, we are already anticipating about 12 kindergarten students who will be open enrolled in.” As those children move through the grades, they “will impact how many rooms we need to serve them and their classmates.”
Board president James Masteller said as space needs grow, district leaders felt this was the time to move forward with the improvements.
“The reason why now is because we can present this as tax neutral to our taxpayers,” he said, noting construction costs won’t “get cheaper” if officials delay action. “What’s it going to be in another 10 years if you wait?”
Plans include creating a secure high school entrance and relocating the office to that area, adding an auditorium and new music spaces, and renovating the gym and wrestling room. There will be general overall updates and improvements to the oldest part of the high school while Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and accessibility issues will be addressed in all buildings.
Classrooms, art rooms and collaboration areas will be added and improved in the middle and high school. The industrial technology classrooms will be relocated and improved with the existing area repurposed for district maintenance. And upgrades will be made to the softball and baseball fields.
“I would say the major focus is on upgrading our high school facilities,” said Hainstock. “We’ve done work to upgrade our middle school facilities and our elementary facilities.”
Masteller said two big components are adding the auditorium and relocation/expansion of the industrial technology and agriculture area, which will be used by more than just high school students.
“This is a great start for our money, and it’s what the stakeholders have come together and addressed to us as our immediate needs,” he explained.
Current schematics showing various additions are a preliminary concept. If the bond issue is approved, changes could still be made before a layout is finalized.
“The vote is really getting permission from our voters to proceed so that we know we have the finances to support it,” said Hainstock.
Both she and Masteller believe the community is behind the bond issue and proposed facility improvements.
“There is tremendous support from the K-12 staff,” said Hainstock. Masteller has encountered some opposition to the proposal, but he said “overall I feel the support’s there” based what people are telling him.
“I encourage people to please get out and vote,” he added.
On Tuesday, eligible district voters can cast their ballots at the Jesup City Hall, 791 Sixth St., if they live in Buchanan County. District residents who live in Black Hawk County can vote at Raymond City Hall, 101 First St. On Monday, early voting will be an option at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 Fifth Ave. N.E., Independence, and the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo.
Photos: State Wrestling Championships in Des Moines
State Wrestling Final3 10
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 31
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after defeating South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 23
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold celebrates after defeating Midland's Cayden Miller during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 9
Osage's Nicholas Fox raises his arm after defeating Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 39
The Don Bosco wrestling team placed first in Class 1A for the fourth consecutive year during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 22
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold competes against Midland's Cayden Miller during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 29
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after defeating South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 34
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry smiles after his victory against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 30
Osage head coach Brent Jennnings jumps into the arms of Barrett Muller after his victory against South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 38
The Osage wrestling team placed second overall in Class 2A at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Southeast Polk's Carson Martinson during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 27
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty celebrates after defeating Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 26
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty celebrates after defeating Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 11
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 3
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 20
Hudson's Tate Entriken raises his arm after defeating Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 24
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold celebrates after defeating Midland's Cayden Miller during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 35
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry smiles after his victory against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 14
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 16
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold celebrates after his victory against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 37
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker kneels on the mat after losing to Waukee Northwest's Ben Reiland in the final seconds of the Class 3A championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 36
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Waukee Northwest's Ben Reiland during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 13
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold paces the mat before his match against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 28
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 32
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry competes against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema competes against Osage's Nicholas Fox during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema competes against Osage's Nicholas Fox during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins raises his arm after defeating Southeast Polk's Carson Martinson during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 40
The Don Bosco wrestling team placed first in Class 1A for the fourth consecutive year during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 21
Hudson's Tate Entriken jumps into the arms of head coach Wayne Haskovec after defeating Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 19
Hudson's Tate Entriken competes against Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 12
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 1
Hudson's Karter Krapfl congratulates Underwood's Hagen Heistand after his loss to Heistand during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 33
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry competes against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 41
The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team placed third at the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 5
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 7
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema competes against Osage's Nicholas Fox during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 17
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold celebrates after his victory against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 18
Hudson's Tate Entriken competes against Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 15
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 4
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 3
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against Notre Dame, Burlington's Carter West during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 2
Union's Jace Hedeman raises his arm after defeating Notre Dame, Burlington's Carter West during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 1
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin raises his arms in the air after Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 12
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin raises his arm after defeating Cascade's Brock Morris during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 9
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker kisses his bicep after defeating Pleasant Valley's Luke Vonderhaar during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 17
Hudson's Karter Krapfl celebrates with his coaches after defeating West Sioux's Mikey Baker during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 7
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty raises his arm after defeating North Scott's AJ Petersen during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 16
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 11
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Cascade's Brock Morris during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 20
Riceville's Lawson Losee celebrates with his coaches after defeating West Sioux's Cullen Koedam during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 21
Hudson's Tate Entriken pumps his fists in the air after defeating West Sioux's Carson Lynott during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 19
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against Regina, Iowa City's Aidan Udell during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 18
Riceville's Lawson Losee competes against West Sioux's Cullen Koedam during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 4
Cedar Falls' Dylan Whitt competes against Southeast Polk's Carter Martinson during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 6
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against North Scott's AJ Petersen during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 3
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Ankeny Centennial's Lucas Bruhl during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 15
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 13
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 24
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry competes against Kuemper Catholic's Cal Wanninger during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 5
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Xavier, Cedar Rapids' Christian Stanek during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Pleasant Valley's Luke Vonderhaar during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 10
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Cascade's Brock Morris during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 14
Central Springs' Clayton McDonough competes against West Hancock's Kellen Smith during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 22
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold competes against Beckman Catholic's Owen Huehnergarth during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 12
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against West Hancock's Kane Zuehl during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 16
Hudson's Tate Entriken competes against South Hamilton's Brent Greenfield during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 15
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against Akron-Westfield's Lane Kenny during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 18
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold competes against Underwood's Carter Davis during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 5
Denver's Joe Ebaugh competes against Alburnett's Brody Neighbor during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 20
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry raises his arm after his victory against Panorama's Cooper Anderson during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 11
Hudson's Karter Krapfl competes against Emmetsburg's Ryan Brennan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 1
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Lake Mills' Lucas Oldenkamp during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 26
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Assumption's Allen Catour during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 13
Riceville's Lawson Losee competes against Sigourney-Keota's Cade Molyneux during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 8
Central Springs' Clayton McDonough competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 14
Don Bosco's Jacob Thiry competes against West Sioux's Cullen Koedam during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 29
Dike-New Hartford's Nick Reinicke competes against Notre Dame, Burlington's CJ Walrath during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 24
Union's Caleb Olson competes against Greene County's McKinley Robbins during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 21
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner competes against East Buchanan's Cody Fox during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 7
Central Springs' Clayton McDonough competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 4
Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack competes against Riverside, Oakland's Jace Rose during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 28
Osage's Chase Thomas competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Gabe Sanders during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 3
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Garret Rinken during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 22
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against West Liberty's Colin Cassady during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 17
Columbus Catholic's Carson Hartz competes against West Sioux's Carson Lynott during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 32
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Webster City's Jaxon Cherry during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 23
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against Glenwood's Matthew Beem during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 33
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Webster City's Jaxon Cherry during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 6
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Lisbon's Tiernan Boots during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 25
Union's Hunter Worthen competes against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Garrett Seaba during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 21
Cedar Falls's Dylan Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Cayden Langreck during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 28
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Boone's Hector Garcia during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends competes against Prairie, Cedar Rapids' Blake Gioimo during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 9
Union's Hunter Worthen competes against West Deleware's Logan Peyton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 5
Union's Caleb Olson competes against East Marshall's Dominik Ridout during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 23
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Iowa City, West's Kael Scranton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 2
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against Davis County's Emmitt Newton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 3
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against North Fayette Valley's Nick Kockduring the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 22
Cedar Falls's Dylan Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Cayden Langreck during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 26
Waverly-Shell Rock's Layne McDonald competes against Norwalk's Hunter Blomgren during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 14
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Clarke, Osceola/Murray's Tyler Binning during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 24
Waterloo East's Demaris Henderson competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Greyson Gardner during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 13
Osage's Cole Jeffries competes against Webster City's CJ Hisler during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 17
Waverly-Shell Rock's Trever Anderson competes against Ankeny's Trever Anderson during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 12
Dike-New Hartford's Nick Reinicke competes against Harlan's Zane Bendorf during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 10
Union's Stone Schmitz competes against Red Oak's Dawson Bond during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Colin Flannagan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Carter Fecht competes against Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 15
Dike-New Hartford'sWil Textor competes against Assumption's Aiden Morgan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 6
Osage's Anders Kittelson competes against Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Fort Dodge's Damarion Ross during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 9
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 2
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Underwood's Gable Porter during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 1
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Underwood's Gable Porter during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 5
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block raises his arm after defeating Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.