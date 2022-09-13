Voters fail to renew Independence school district PPEL levy during special eleciton

INDEPENDENCE — The physical plant and equipment levy will not be renewed for another 10 years in the Independence Community School District after a close special election vote Tuesday.
According to unofficial results, 217 people, or 52%, voted against it versus 200 people, or 47.96%, who supported it. The referendum required 50% support in order to pass.
The PPEL levy will remain at 73 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.
Melody Parker
“I’m a little disappointed for sure,” said Superintendent Russell Reiter. “But that’s why we have elections. We’ll look at trying again. But that’s a conversation I’ll have with the board.”
If not ultimately approved, he said, “we’re going to have to reassess our priorities, and be careful about spending and may have to put some things off."
The current PPEL rate generates $383,655 annually, as opposed to what could have been $526,655 at $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value.
Reiter previously highlighted new buses, an aging roof at East Elementary School, and air conditioning at all three of the district schools as the focuses of the additional funds.
Phelps Melody Park & Phelps Youth Pavilion
Tuned-Drums-Toddler-Size_1105.jpg
Tuned Drums are part of the Phelps Melody Park's outdoor musical instruments.
COURTESY PHOTO
052020bp-wca-improvements-3
Exhibits reflect the times at the Phelps Youth Pavilion in Waterloo, Iowa. Photographed Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
052020bp-wca-improvements-2
Caylin Graham, left, with Kent Shankle, restored paint on many of the interactive pieces at the Phelps Youth Pavilion.
Brandon Pollock
052020bp-wca-improvements-1
The new interactive Dinosaur-Ruckus exhibit at the Phelps Youth Pavilion has yet to be enjoyed by children. It was completed just before the COVID-19 closure.
Brandon Pollock
032020ho-phelps-tap-tap-bus-
The Haitian tap tap bus exhibit at the Phelps Youth Pavilion after receiving a fresh coat of paint last week. Work was being done on the exhibit because the Waterloo Center for the Arts closed for an extended period of time.
Andrew Wind
031919kw-youth-pavilion-01
Cohen Switzer, 4, looks up as he climbs out of a jungle gym under the stairs in the Phelps Youth Pavilion during the World's Greatest Spring Break in march.
Kelly Wenzel
041818bp-phelps-playscape-2
Kids can climb, slide, swing and hang on the new PlayScape at the Phelps Youth Pavilion, which meets all safety standards and requirements.
Brandon Pollock
010319kw-phelps-youth-pavilion-02
Henry Steffen, 9, peaks out of the Puppet Playhouse at Lucas Steffen , 6, dressed as a unicorn while putting on a play at the Phelps Youth Pavilion on Thursday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
041818bp-phelps-playscape-3
A bright orange slide entices kids onto the Phelps PlayScape at the youth pavilion.
Brandon Pollock
Hole lot of fun
AJ Carter, 7, climbs down the jungle gym under the stairs in the Phelps Youth Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon during the World's Greatest Spring Break.
Kelly Wenzel
041818bp-phelps-playscape-1
A view of the five-level Phelps Youth Pavilion PlayScape.
Brandon Pollock
Instruments 1 swirl
'Swirl' is one of six outdoor musical instruments now available 24/7 for musicians of all ages to play at Phelps Melody Park, outside the Phelps Youth Pavilion and Waterloo Center for the Arts.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Instruments 4 swirl closeup
A close-up view of 'Swirl,' with chimes ranging from soprano to alto at the newly completed instrument park outside the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Instruments 3 phelps melody park
The newly completed Phelps Melody Park outside the Phelps Youth Pavilion and Waterloo Center for the Arts, features from left, 'Manta Ray,' 'Swirl,' 'Pagoda Bells,' 'Tuned Drums,' 'Contrabass Chimes,' and not shown, 'Melody.'
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Instruments 2 manta ray
A view of the 'Manta Ray,' a
multi-octave chime metallophone and one of six outdoor musical instruments at Phelps Melody Park, outside the Phelps Youth Pavilion and Waterloo Center for the Arts.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
