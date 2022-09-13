Voters fail to renew Independence school district PPEL levy during special eleciton

INDEPENDENCE — The physical plant and equipment levy will not be renewed for another 10 years in the Independence Community School District after a close special election vote Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, 217 people, or 52%, voted against it versus 200 people, or 47.96%, who supported it. The referendum required 50% support in order to pass.

The PPEL levy will remain at 73 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.

“I’m a little disappointed for sure,” said Superintendent Russell Reiter. “But that’s why we have elections. We’ll look at trying again. But that’s a conversation I’ll have with the board.”

If not ultimately approved, he said, “we’re going to have to reassess our priorities, and be careful about spending and may have to put some things off."

The current PPEL rate generates $383,655 annually, as opposed to what could have been $526,655 at $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

Reiter previously highlighted new buses, an aging roof at East Elementary School, and air conditioning at all three of the district schools as the focuses of the additional funds.