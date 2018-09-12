DIKE -- Though turnout was low, voters felt overwhelmingly good about the direction of two school districts by approving levies on separate votes in Northeast Iowa special elections on Tuesday night.
Voters in the Dike-New Hartford School District voted 219-22 to continue a physical plant and equipment levy of 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable value for another 10 years. A little more than 90 percent were in favor of the measure, though it needed just 50 percent plus one vote to pass.
The PPEL was first approved in 1999 and renewed in 2009. It is expected to raise around $142,000 for the district this fiscal year.
DIKE — Voters in the Dike-New Hartford Community Schools on Tuesday will decide whether to c…
"We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of the special election," said Dike-New Hartford superintendent Justin Stockdale in an email to The Courier. "The PPEL is an extremely valuable revenue stream for our school district and it's apparent our voters understood that."
Only around 8.1 percent of the school district turned out to vote, according to the Grundy County Auditor's Office.
In Dubuque County, Northeast Iowa Community College district voters approved, 4,632-872, the issuance of not more than $39 million in bonds that would be repaid by continuing an existing tax levy at the current rate of just less than 29 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. It needed 60 percent to pass, but received more than 84 percent approval from nine of the 13 counties the college serves.
"I express our tremendous gratitude to district voters for supporting our levy request," said NICC President Liang Chee Wee in a press release Tuesday night. "I am very excited that our voters are entrusting us to continue to help our students pursue family-sustaining and successful careers."
Since 2007, when the first NICC bond levy was approved, the college has built a new industrial technologies building on the Peosta campus, a new student center at the Calmar campus and renovations and updates at both. With the renewal, officials say they're looking to continue updates in educational programming and services, infrastructure, security and technology.
CALMAR — The continuing need to modernize Northeast Iowa Community College’s facilities and …
Voter turnout in the NICC election was a little over 4 percent of eligible voters.
Here are the NICC results by county: the full results are also compiled on Dubuque County's website.
- Allamakee County: 338 yes, 59 no.
- Bremer County: 12 yes, 3 no.
- Chickasaw County: 143 yes, 35 no.
- Clayton County: 286 yes, 48 no.
- Delaware County: 221 yes, 66 no.
- Dubuque County: 2,446 yes, 491 no.
- Fayette County: 263 yes, 59 no.
- Howard County: 180 yes, 27 no.
- Winneshiek County: 743 yes, 84 no.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.