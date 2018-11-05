PARKERSBURG — Unofficial results of recent recertification elections show the overwhelming majority of public employee bargaining units voted to maintain their union representation.
But a Northeast Iowa teacher’s union may be one vote shy of achieving the needed majority to keep its contract in place under Iowa law.
Exactly half of the school district staff represented by the Aplington-Parkersburg Education Association in contract negotiations voted to recertify the bargaining unit. Thirty-five of the 70 people voted for recertification while 15 voted against it, according to results posted on the Public Employee Relations Board website. But a law passed in 2017 says a majority of all employees under a contract have to vote for recertification, rather than a majority of those who choose to vote.
DES MOINES — Unionized public employees in Iowa overwhelmingly voted to recertify their coll…
Voting by all public employee unions with a contract continuing through June 30, 2019, was done by phone or online during the two-week period ending Oct. 29. Voters have a 10-day period after PERB files the election tallies to raise objections or challenge the results before an official order of decertification is issued.
“According to PERB, their stance is the contract can be null and void immediately,” said Coy Marquardt, an associate executive director with the Iowa State Education Association. “School districts and employers can still honor the local contract.”
Among bargaining units represented by ISEA, the Aplington-Parkersburg group was one of two that failed to recertify — 168 of 170 unions representing almost 19,000 employees approved the measure. Those two units were a combined three votes short of passage.
“One important thing for us is we still have members in these districts,” noted Marquardt. “It’s just that they don’t have a formal process to bargain under the law. I will say that districts are being very cautious about how they approach this, as well.”
Jon Thompson, superintendent of Aplington-Parkersburg Community Schools, wrote in an email that even if the vote invalidates the contract, collaboration between the district and staff will continue.
“Regardless of the official outcome, what I can tell you is that Aplington-Parkersburg’s teachers, school board members and administration will always work together to make our school great,” he said. “Working with teachers, either through an official recognized bargaining unit or through a ‘meet and confer’ system will always be part of our efforts.
“An important aspect of having a great school district is attracting and retaining great teachers and staff. That will not change.”
The law is “absolutely ridiculous,” said Marquardt. “It’s an incredible waste of resources and a true distraction.”
During a similar election last year, 228 out of 232 bargaining units represented by ISEA voted to recertify, he noted. A total of six groups in the two years haven’t approved the measure.
“I think it’s very important to point out of the six that didn’t recertify, all of these had more ‘yes’ votes than ‘no’ votes,” he said. “So, in this case, non-votes win the day.”
That wasn’t the case with numerous bargaining groups related to education as well as city and county government in northeast Iowa that approved their recertification measures.
Among those was the United Faculty at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, which held its first recertification election. Of the 643 faculty members eligible to cast a ballot, 547 voted to recertify — or 85 percent, according to a news release. The union, associated with the American Association of University Professors, represents full-time faculty and a significant portion of part-time faculty.
“The results of the election show that repeated attempts to dismantle unions in Iowa have failed. In fact, they have made us stronger,” said Carissa Froyum, United Faculty’s vice president.
“We are more organized than ever, and we won’t back down,” she added. “Our union is unique because it brings together tenured faculty, probationary faculty, and non-tenure-track faculty. That combination allows us to address workplace issues for all faculty at UNI.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.